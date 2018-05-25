Nutella, Kinder Bueno, & Strawberry Cheesecake soft serves/milkshakes in Geylang Bazaar

If you have ever been tempted to eat Nutella straight out of the jar, then this one is for you.

One of the highlights of this year’s Geylang bazaar is Ice Burnz‘s stall, which sells a number of desserts based on popular brands such as Nutella, Kinder Bueno, Ferrero Rocher, and Snickers.

Although this is not their first year at the bazaar, they exploded in popularity when a Facebook post on their Nutella soft serve gathered more than 3,000 shares:

In case you can’t see:

This will cost you S$5 in a cone, and S$6 in a cup.

Look at that mesmerising swirl:

If you have a different craving, however, they also offer a Kinder Bueno flavoured version of their soft serve at S$7 a cup.

The stall also serves fancy milkshakes in Ovaltine, Creme Brulee, Ferrero Rocher, and Matcha Milk flavours.

And yeah, they have Nutella and Kinder Bueno milkshakes as well.

Each shake costs S$6 — S$6.50.

Otherwise, they also have Thai milk tea/slushies going for S$2.50 — S$4:

To check out their menu, hop on over to their Instagram account.

Where to go: Geylang Bazaar, Haig Road Stall No. 218

When to go: Monday — Sunday, 4pm to 1am (or until they sell out)

Top photo from Herwxn Huzxini/Facebook and Ice Burnz’s Instagram

