Moon may join Kim and Trump in S’pore: South Korean official

South Korean President Moon Jae In might be joining American President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore on June 12 for a three-way summit.

Advertisement

Three-way summit proposed previously

A three-way summit was proposed by Moon and Kim previously when they met for the first time on April 27.

According to Yonhap News Agency who cited a South Korean official from the presidential office, Moon raised the possibility of him joining in the meeting again a day after Kim’s surprise visit to South Korea on Saturday (May 26).

The official said:

“The discussions are just getting started, so we are still waiting to see how they come out, but depending on their outcome, the president could join President Trump and Chairman Kim in Singapore.”

Furthermore, the summit is likely to be held on the date originally planned — June 12.

Yonhap has also reported that United States officials, including White House deputy chief of staff for operations Joe Hagin, are travelling to Singapore for “consultations with North Koreans largely on security measures and logistics related to the Singapore summit.”

Besides Moon, Chinese President Xi Jinping was also rumoured before to come to Singapore to take part in the summit.

Advertisement

Summit to focus on denuclearisation

If the summit goes as planned, it will likely focus on the goal of North Korea’s denuclearisation in exchange for a security guarantee.

Moon said on Sunday (May 27) that Kim was committed to sitting down at the negotiating table with Trump to discuss the “complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula”.

He said:

“What is unclear to Chairman Kim Jong Un is not the will for denuclearization, but the concern that if (North Korea) denuclearises, whether the US can end hostile relations and guarantee the security of the (Kim) regime.”

Complete denuclearisation remains to be seen

However, some analysts say that complete denuclearisation for North Korea is an uphill task.

North Korea’s pursuit of nuclear weapons since the 1980s provide a nuclear deterrence and assures the survival of its regime.

The downfall of Libya’s Muammar Gaddafi probably weighs heavily on Kim’s mind as well. After making a deal with the United States, Gaddafi was overthrown and killed by western-backed rebels after giving up his country’s nuclear programme.

Reports saying that North Korea has already achieved its goal of being able to hit all of the US mainland with its new missile also make it extremely difficult for it to denuclearise easily.

Lastly, this is not the first time a North Korean leader has expressed willingness to denuclearise; North Korean leaders have made similar promises in the past, only to go back on its word and militarise even further.

Top image via

Some unrelated but equally interesting stories:

How to train to be a ninja warrior, in your office

Watch a concert with your ears only at this Esplanade concert in the dark

Long-term care is one awkward conversation you must have with your parents