M’sia’s Pedra Branca case had “very weak legal basis”: S Jayakumar

He said it's not a surprise M'sia dropped its challenge.

By Kayla Wong | 5 hours

The chair of Singapore’s Pedra Branca International Court of Justice (ICJ) Committee, S Jayakumar, said in a statement that Malaysia’s bid to challenge the 2008 ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) had “very weak legal basis”.

It was an opinion shared by the rest of the Singapore team.

“Not surprised” when M’sia dropped its challenge

According to Channel NewsAsia, he said that he was “very surprised” when Malaysia filed two applications to the ICJ on Feb 2, 2017, to challenge the 2008 ruling that awarded the sovereignty of Pedra Branca to Singapore.

Malaysia had cited new evidence that had been discovered to support their claim.

However, when Malaysia dropped its challenge to the ICJ ruling, he was “not surprised” as the Singapore legal team were “confident” of their “legal case on both applications”.

With Malaysia’s withdrawal, he said:

This has put the matter to rest amicably.” 

He added that some members of the legal team were “disappointed that the cases will not be heard” as they had “put in a lot of work and were looking forward to arguing” their cases before the judges.

Younger lawyers are “highly competent”

S Jayakumar was also “very impressed” by the ability and commitment of the younger lawyers in the team.

He said:

We now have a new generation of highly competent international lawyers.

We are in good hands when similar international legal disputes arise in the future.”

M’sia wanted to form “small island” from Middle Rocks

Although Malaysia had dropped its bid to challenge the ruling under the newly formed government led by Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, it might be creating its own island instead just 1km south of Pedra Branca by expanding Middle Rocks.

Malaysia withdraws Pedra Branca challenge, Vivian Balakrishnan says S’pore “happy to agree”

Top image via Google Maps

