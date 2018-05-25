Passer-by in S’pore lectures helpers for not walking employer’s dogs, internet whacks him instead

Here’s another viral video set in Singapore.

This time, a man lectured two helpers sitting on roadside curb for not walking their employer’s dogs.

He even documented the entire process, and is presumably the same person who uploaded it to Facebook on May 25, 2018:

In case it gets taken down:

The post is accompanied with the caption: “And you wonder why your maid is so enthusiastic to walk your dog 3 times a day but the dog keeps getting fatter.”

56 other people are tagged in the post.

What happened in the video

If you’re lazy to watch it, here’s a quick transcript/summary of the 50-second video:

The camera man could be heard saying, “Of course it’s my business, are you supposed to be walking your dog or are you supposed to be sitting here chatting?”

: But it’s none of your business if I’m chatting or …. [camera man interrupts] Camera man : Of course it’s my business because your boss is asking you to walk the dog right? Can tell your boss you don’t want to walk the dog.

: Why you asking for what? Camera man : Because you asking me to go tell your boss right. You ask go tell your boss you tell me where you live. I will go and tell your boss. I will show them the video. The two of you.

: Why you ask me?? Camera man : Why I’m asking you because you asking me to go and tell your boss! If you ask me to go and tell your boss you tell me where you live I will go and tell your boss. Dare not tell is it?

: [Indiscernible] And why are you so kaypoh? Camera man : It’s not about being kaypoh, it’s about you doing your job. These poor dogs are suffering because you guys are not walking the dog.

: We walk already (gestures at an area) [muffled] Camera man : Walk how long? Two minutes? And then talk for half and hour and tell your boss you walked the dog for one hour?

Camera man: Ya Pinoy, ok, correct.

Viral as other Singaporeans whacking him

At the time of writing, the video has more than 400 shares and 200 comments.

But unfortunately for the passer-by/video uploader, the video went viral for all the wrong reasons: Singaporeans on the internet are criticising him for being a bully and a busybody (among other unsavoury labels):

Blowback of the year.

Employer responds

Update on May 26, 10.45pm: The employer of the helper has responded in the original video. She defends her helper for her “incredible work ethic, sense of responsibility, integrity, and smarts”: