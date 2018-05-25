 ';

207 foreign workers housed in filthy makeshift housing with only 1 bathroom

It's 2018. Why is this still happening?

By Joshua Lee | 4 hours

Upsurge

It’s 2018 and some foreign workers are still being treated like trash.

On May 24, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) fined a construction firm $352,500 and barred it from employing foreign workers.

The reason? Keong Hong Construction was found to have housed its foreign workers in overcrowded and unsanitary makeshift accommodation. 

207 workers were squeezed into 31 rooms. Via MOM.

Keong Hong Construction operated a temporary quarters at a construction site at Sembawang Crescent. During an inspection on March 8 2017, MOM found that the living quarters housed more than the approved 182 workers.

Here are some details of the shocking living conditions the workers were subjected to:

  • 207 workers cramped in 31 rooms which were constructed, against regulation, from zinc sheets and plywood.
  • Very cramped living space used for sleeping, drying laundry, and storing food simultaneously.
  • Only one communal makeshift bath for over 200 workers.
  • “Untidy and filthy” rooms with poor ventilation and lighting.
  • Rooms were filled with bulky refuse which were a fire hazard.
The communal makeshift bathroom. Via MOM.

As mentioned by MOM’s Director of Well-Being Department, Ms Jeanette Har there continues to be “employers and operators who have little regard for workers’ safety and well-being” although she also assured that MOM will take “stern action against those who fall short of their legal responsibilities towards their foreign workers”.

Bulky refuse stored in workers’ rooms. Via MOM.

It’s 2018. Surely it’s time to treat our foreign workers with decency and respect.

 

Top image via MOM.

