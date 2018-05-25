13-year-old Myanmar maids not barred for life from working in S’pore because they came clean: MOM

Two underage foreign domestic workers (FDWs) who were recently discovered in Singapore will still be able to seek work here when they become of age later on, even if they are currently barred from doing so and were sent home after being found.

They were 13 years old — a full decade below the regulatory minimum age of 23, for any person from any country, to work here as a helper. They also happen to be the youngest-ever underage maids MOM says it has found in Singapore.

According to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), the two girls, Naw Hla San and Htet Htet Phyo Wai, were discovered in conversations with ministry officers during their settling-in programme — a compulsory course all domestic workers must go through here before being able to start work with their local employers.

As they had admitted to being 13 before they started work, they will in future be able to return to seek employment when they turn 23, the ministry confirmed.

In response to Mothership’s queries about doubts raised following news of their employment agencies being hauled to court, MOM clarified that FDWs who confess to being underage before starting work can apply to come back once they turn 23. This serves to encourage FDWs to “step forward sooner rather than later”.

Background: Agencies taken to court

These two girls were brought in from Myanmar by two separate domestic helper employment agencies here — Casa Employment Specialist, as well as Vista Employment Services — which were last week, for the first time in Singapore’s history, charged in court for deploying underage domestic helpers.

This is the first time an agency has been charged in court for this offence. Companies that were previously found to have brought in girls too young to be maids here were typically fined or, at the very worst, had their licences suspended.

In a statement issued on Thursday last week, the ministry said its decision was made after taking into account the “egregiousness of the case and the strength of evidence against the EA”. MOM also consulted with the Attorney General’s Chambers regarding these two cases.

The minimum age for to be employed in Singapore as a foreign domestic worker (FDW), no matter which country a person come from, is 23. According to the MOM, older FDWs possess the maturity and responsibility to “take care of themselves and adapt to a foreign working environment”.

Failure to ensure that the helpers agencies bring into Singapore are of age is an offence under Section 23 (5) of the Employment Agencies Act.

At the moment, Casa and Vista are both suspended from operating in Singapore. If convicted of their charges, they can be fined up to S$5,000, jailed up to six months, or both.

The true age of the two FDWs came to light between June and July 2017 when MOM officers interviewed them at the MOM Services Centre.

Both FDWs’ work applications were revoked and arrangements have been made to repatriate them back to Myanmar.

Underage domestic helpers a long-term problem in S’pore

The problem of EAs deploying underage workers has existed in Singapore for a long time, and continues to persist.

The procedure they take has almost become industry clockwork: the agencies go out into the rural parts of the source countries from around the region, bring in uneducated young girls who aren’t familiar with regulations abroad while charging their families hefty agency fees, and falsify their employment application and identification documents to bring them into Singapore for locals to hire.

In 2010, the case of a 16-year-old Indonesian helper, Nurhayati, killing her employer’s mentally disabled daughter (allegedly after experiencing stress) triggered a deluge of discussion, even in the mainstream media, on the issue.

Another Indonesian helper, 16-year-old Dewi Sukowati, was jailed in 2014 for killing her 69-year-old employer after being threatened and physically abused by the latter.

In 2016, an Al-Jazeera documentary went undercover at a local EA, SLF Green Maid Agency, where they found several underage FDWs who recounted cases of physical and sexual abuse.

One 15-year-old girl told the documentary filmmakers that she fled because she was working till 11pm every day.

Following the release of the documentary, MOM said they were investigating SLF Green Maid Agency.

Within the past three years, MOM says it has taken enforcement action against 98 agencies for failing to make sure their FDWs met the age requirement. We requested to republish the list of agencies, but the Ministry declined to release it to us.

Officers from MOM usually scan new FDW arrivals while they attend their Settling In Programme (SIP), a compulsory orientation course at the ministry’s training centres.

Workers who give away signs of adolescence are taken out for a chat with MOM officers. If they are found to be below the age of 23, they will be sent back to their home country. Their flights are usually paid for by the agencies that brought them in.

In the unprecedented court cases involving Casa Employment Specialist and Vista Employment Services, it seems MOM has gone a step further to make sure that employment agencies are fully aware that MOM is stepping up efforts to stamp out the problem of underage FDWs in Singapore, and putting the onus back on agencies to ensure their FDWs meet all entry requirements.

If you’re looking to hire a foreign domestic worker from an EA, this MOM directory allows you to check which EA has demerit points or revoked licences.

(Editor’s note: A previous version of this story incorrectly interpreted communication from MOM spokespersons to mean that the two 13-year-old girls from Myanmar would be banned permanently from seeking work in Singapore. We have since amended the article accordingly.)

Top screenshot via employment agencies’ Facebook pages.