Choa Chu Kang fatal accident: Boy dashed out when mother switched hands

We’ve now learnt more details concerning the six year old boy who was killed in an accident involving an SMRT bus.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, Ashvin, an Indian national from Chennai, was visiting his father in Singapore when the unfortunate May 24 accident occurred.

Advertisement

Ashvin, 6, accompanied by his pregnant mother, was visiting his father during his school term break. He is the only son of the family.

His father is a Singapore Permanent Resident and close friends of the family said that Ashvin’s father recently rented a HDB unit in the vicinity.

On the day of the accident, Ashvin was supposed to be attending an English phonetics class to improve his English-speaking skills.

Advertisement

The report stated that when Ashvin’s mother was switching hands to hold on to the boy while crossing the road, the boy dashed ahead right into the path of an oncoming bus.

Unfortunately, the boy was found pinned under the rear wheel of the bus. Eyewitnesses at the scene later told reporters that there was “a lot of blood flowing under the bus”.

The body of the late Ashvin was flown back to India on May 25. His parents also returned to India on that day.

Advertisement

Top image via HardwareZone.