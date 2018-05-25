 ';

Choa Chu Kang fatal accident: Boy dashed out when mother switched hands

He was the only son of the family.

We’ve now learnt more details concerning the six year old boy who was killed in an accident involving an SMRT bus.

According to Lianhe ZaobaoAshvin, an Indian national from Chennai, was visiting his father in Singapore when the unfortunate May 24 accident occurred.

Boy, 7, dies after being run over by SMRT bus

Ashvin, 6, accompanied by his pregnant mother, was visiting his father during his school term break. He is the only son of the family.

Choa Chu Kang Avenue 5. Via Google Maps.

His father is a Singapore Permanent Resident and close friends of the family said that Ashvin’s father recently rented a HDB unit in the vicinity.

Via HardwareZone.

On the day of the accident, Ashvin was supposed to be attending an English phonetics class to improve his English-speaking skills.

The report stated that when Ashvin’s mother was switching hands to hold on to the boy while crossing the road, the boy dashed ahead right into the path of an oncoming bus.

Via HardwareZone.

Unfortunately, the boy was found pinned under the rear wheel of the bus. Eyewitnesses at the scene later told reporters that there was “a lot of blood flowing under the bus”.

The body of the late Ashvin was flown back to India on May 25. His parents also returned to India on that day.

Top image via HardwareZone.

M’sia dropping High Speed Rail project with S’pore

Dr Mahathir confirmed it in a Financial Times interview.

Man picks up spoilt Dyson fan in trash, gets called cheapskate online. Restores fan. Becomes legend.

Best story of the day.

