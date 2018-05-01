 ';

Back

M’sia 1MDB special task force working with S’pore authorities

Singapore witnesses may be identified.

By Sulaiman Daud | May 31, 2018

Events

Flipside Festival: String Symphony

25 May 2018 - 03 June 2018, -

Esplanade Courtyard Green

Climate Action Carnival

02 June 2018 - 03 June 2018, -

Marina Barrage

The Purple Symphony 2018

01 July 2018, -

University Cultural Centre

Upsurge

The special 1MDB task force set up by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is currently working with Singaporean authorities in the course of its investigations.

On May 21, Mahathir announced the formation of the task force, which aims to carry out detailed investigations into the 1MDB affair, and identify assets that were bought by funds taken from 1MDB.

The task force might even seize such assets.

On May 31, the task force issued a press release announcing their collaboration with Singapore’s authorities:

Translated, the message reads:

“Media Statement of the 1MDB Special Task Force

Malaysia’s 1MDB Special Task Force in collaboration with Singapore’s 1MDB Special Task Force

On 31 May 2018 at 9.30am at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) headquarters, Putrajaya, members of Malaysia’s 1MDB special task force held a meeting with Singapore’s 1MDB Special Task Force. Both parties agreed at today’s meeting that they will work together to recover a sum of money to the Malaysian government, which is believed to have been siphoned from 1MDB.

The cooperation between the two parties is also intended to gather evidence and to detect witnesses in Singapore as soon as possible.

In addition, the team will also enact money trails to track money and existing assets.

The meeting was attended by nine senior officials of the Singaporean investigation team consisting of representatives of Singapore’s Attorney General’s Chambers, Singapore’s Commercial Affairs Department, Singapore’s financial authority (Monetary Authority of Singapore or MAS) while Malaysia was represented by the 1MDB special task force comprising the Attorney General’s Chambers, the MACC, the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) and Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM).”

Story continues below

Some Articles That Could Use Traffic

Pros & cons of building S’pore-KL High Speed Rail, briefly weighed

Malaysia's concerns factor in other more pressing needs.

M’sia’s Pedra Branca case had “very weak legal basis”: S Jayakumar

He said it's not a surprise M'sia dropped its challenge.

Super team

The letter was signed by four notable individuals who were appointed by Mahathir to co-head the investigation.

Each of the four have previous experience related to criminal investigations.

  • Abdul Gani Patail, former Attorney General. He previously headed another special task force that was investigating 1MDB, which was disbanded.
  • Abu Kassim Mohamed, former Chief Commissioner of the Malaysian-Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC). He was also a member of the previous 1MDB task force.
  • Mohd Shukri Abdull, new MACC Chief Commissioner. He was the former Deputy Chief Commissioner (operations) of MACC.
  • Abdul Hamid Bador, former Bukit Aman Special Branch deputy director. He previously served with the police force for 37 years.

Given the high level representation on the Singapore side, it might be an indication of how seriously we’re taking the case.

Top image by Chris Jung/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve. In his spare time he writes about film, pop-culture and international politics, which you are very welcome to read here.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Videos

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Pros & cons of building S'pore-KL High Speed Rail, briefly weighed

Malaysia's concerns factor in other more pressing needs.

54 mins

M'sia's Pedra Branca case had "very weak legal basis": S Jayakumar

He said it's not a surprise M'sia dropped its challenge.

57 mins

Woman in S'pore dies after hamster bite

The following is a photo of an entirely innocent hamster.

6 hours

Why do HDB flats get upgraded if they are going to be zero value after 99 years?

It is a sign of commitment to maintain the value of public housing as a social good.

16 hours

Why can't S'pore broadcast World Cup 2018 for free too like M'sia?

The cost will be borne by the government, which means it will eventually be paid for by taxpayers.

18 hours

Advertise with us | Contact us | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2018 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close