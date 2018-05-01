M’sia 1MDB special task force working with S’pore authorities

The special 1MDB task force set up by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is currently working with Singaporean authorities in the course of its investigations.

On May 21, Mahathir announced the formation of the task force, which aims to carry out detailed investigations into the 1MDB affair, and identify assets that were bought by funds taken from 1MDB.

The task force might even seize such assets.

On May 31, the task force issued a press release announcing their collaboration with Singapore’s authorities:

Translated, the message reads:

“Media Statement of the 1MDB Special Task Force Malaysia’s 1MDB Special Task Force in collaboration with Singapore’s 1MDB Special Task Force On 31 May 2018 at 9.30am at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) headquarters, Putrajaya, members of Malaysia’s 1MDB special task force held a meeting with Singapore’s 1MDB Special Task Force. Both parties agreed at today’s meeting that they will work together to recover a sum of money to the Malaysian government, which is believed to have been siphoned from 1MDB. The cooperation between the two parties is also intended to gather evidence and to detect witnesses in Singapore as soon as possible. In addition, the team will also enact money trails to track money and existing assets. The meeting was attended by nine senior officials of the Singaporean investigation team consisting of representatives of Singapore’s Attorney General’s Chambers, Singapore’s Commercial Affairs Department, Singapore’s financial authority (Monetary Authority of Singapore or MAS) while Malaysia was represented by the 1MDB special task force comprising the Attorney General’s Chambers, the MACC, the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) and Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM).”

Super team

The letter was signed by four notable individuals who were appointed by Mahathir to co-head the investigation.

Each of the four have previous experience related to criminal investigations.

Abdul Gani Patail , former Attorney General. He previously headed another special task force that was investigating 1MDB, which was disbanded.

, former Attorney General. He previously headed another special task force that was investigating 1MDB, which was disbanded. Abu Kassim Mohamed , former Chief Commissioner of the Malaysian-Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC). He was also a member of the previous 1MDB task force.

, former Chief Commissioner of the Malaysian-Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC). He was also a member of the previous 1MDB task force. Mohd Shukri Abdull , new MACC Chief Commissioner. He was the former Deputy Chief Commissioner (operations) of MACC.

, new MACC Chief Commissioner. He was the former Deputy Chief Commissioner (operations) of MACC. Abdul Hamid Bador, former Bukit Aman Special Branch deputy director. He previously served with the police force for 37 years.

Given the high level representation on the Singapore side, it might be an indication of how seriously we’re taking the case.

Top image by Chris Jung/NurPhoto via Getty Images.