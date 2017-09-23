Taxi driver thought Yishun Ave 9 temple steps was exit & got stranded
Thankfully, no one was hurt.
Events
Witness to War: Remembering 1942
23 September 2017 - 25 March 2018, -
National Museum of Singapore
Upsurge
Upsurge
A ComfortDelGro taxi found itself in an awkward position in Yishun on March 15.
Taxi stranded on steps
In a video uploaded on Facebook, a taxi was spotted stranded on some temple steps.
This is the full video:
Since it was shared, the video has gotten over 90,000 views and over 1,000 shares.
So, what happened?
The temple, Chern Nam Kong Siew Temple, is located at Yishun Avenue 9.
You can see how the temple looks like on Google street view here. The exit is pictured on the left:
After dropping off a passenger, the driver mistook the temple steps for the exit, resulting in the car getting stuck on the steps.
No one hurt
The taxi’s bonnet was damaged after bumping into the ground.
However, according to Channel NewsAsia, the ComfortDelGro group corporate communications officer Tammy Tan said that neither the driver nor members of the public were injured.
She also said that they will assist the driver as best as they can, and are looking into the matter with regard to the property of the temple.
Previous case
Every now and then, vehicles sometimes get stuck at odd places in Singapore.
For instance, in 2017, a car got stuck on a flight of stairs at Waterway Point.
Foreign workers helped push car back up stairs at Waterway Point
Top photo via Facebook
Here’s a totally unrelated but equally interesting story:
Uzbekistan is such a beautiful country it sounds like Us Back In An Instant
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook and Twitter to get the latest updates.