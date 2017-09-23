Taxi driver thought Yishun Ave 9 temple steps was exit & got stranded

A ComfortDelGro taxi found itself in an awkward position in Yishun on March 15.

Advertisement

Taxi stranded on steps

In a video uploaded on Facebook, a taxi was spotted stranded on some temple steps.

This is the full video:

Since it was shared, the video has gotten over 90,000 views and over 1,000 shares.

So, what happened?

The temple, Chern Nam Kong Siew Temple, is located at Yishun Avenue 9.

You can see how the temple looks like on Google street view here. The exit is pictured on the left:

After dropping off a passenger, the driver mistook the temple steps for the exit, resulting in the car getting stuck on the steps.

Advertisement

No one hurt

The taxi’s bonnet was damaged after bumping into the ground.

However, according to Channel NewsAsia, the ComfortDelGro group corporate communications officer Tammy Tan said that neither the driver nor members of the public were injured.

She also said that they will assist the driver as best as they can, and are looking into the matter with regard to the property of the temple.

Previous case

Every now and then, vehicles sometimes get stuck at odd places in Singapore.

For instance, in 2017, a car got stuck on a flight of stairs at Waterway Point.

Top photo via Facebook

Here’s a totally unrelated but equally interesting story:

Uzbekistan is such a beautiful country it sounds like Us Back In An Instant