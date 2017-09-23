Tan Cheng Bock quotes LKY, urges govt take chill pill when debating GST ‘grapevine criticism’

Former perpetual presidential hopeful Tan Cheng Bock has posted his take on the recent GST hike Parliament debate and the subsequent hullabaloo that ensued.

His March 10, 2018 Facebook post urged the government to be gracious and not overreact.

In the recently-concluded Parliament session, the Workers’ Party’s Aljunied GRC MP Sylvia Lim was repeatedly asked to apologise for her views that insinuated the government was dishonest about the GST hike.

In his post, Tan characterised the issue as one about debating “grapevine criticism” or “apparently embarrassing issues” in Parliament, and by making a point and moving on.

Advertisement

Channelled Lee Kuan Yew

The 78-year-old also channelled former Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew a couple of times to support his argument.

On why browbeating Lim was not good, Tan wrote:

“I remember our former Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew once told all PAP MPs in 1988 ‘Any show of arrogance or indifference by any MP or Minister will erode confidence in him and, later, in the government.'”

26 years as an MP

Tan’s views regarding parliamentary debate carry the weight of his Member of Parliament tenure from 1980 to 2006, when he ran and won in elections on the PAP ticket.

Tan also wrote when illustrating the importance of speaking up and bringing out “grapevine criticism” in the coffee shops and hawker centres in Parliament:

“PM Lee was echoing the view of our former Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew who said ‘All MPs new and old, should speak out. You have to speak up and bring out the grapevine criticism in the coffee shops and hawker centres. It is damaging for the government not to openly refute it with facts and argument. By bringing up apparently embarrassing issues, you help the government openly state the facts and explain the reasons for our policies and so continue to hold the ground.'”

He ended his post by urging the government to not overreact or ask for any apology.

Here’s the full post: