All Subway outlets in S’pore stopping sale of pork products from March 21, 2018

All Subway outlets in Singapore will be dropping pork products starting March 21, 2018.

This official announcement was made by Subway on Facebook:

What it means

In its announcement on Facebook, Subway said it has initiated the halal certification process for its eateries.

As a result, all restaurants in the market will serve only non-pork protein effective immediately.

However, this does not mean Subway has gone halal — just that it is in the process of doing so.

The chain sandwich shop did not say how long it will take for this certification process to be completed.

In all likelihood, it will be certified in time to come.

In end January 2018, Subway was in talks with MUIS about the halal certification process.

Reactions

Reactions to this news that Subway in Singapore has dropped pork protein has been divisive.

