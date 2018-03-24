All the complaints Singapore Press Holdings has about deliberate online falsehoods

The Parliamentary Select Committee looking into the issue of deliberate online falsehoods saw the attendance of top editors from the mainstream media on its fifth day of public hearings, March 23.

Among five representatives (three from Singapore Press Holdings [SPH] and two from Mediacorp’s Channel NewsAsia), leading the charge was Editor of The Straits Times Warren Fernandez, who is also Editor-in-Chief of SPH’s English, Malay and Tamil Media Group.

And among other things he and his colleagues had written in submissions to the Committee, we found Fernandez, and by extension SPH, had a number of points of unhappiness not just about deliberate online falsehoods, but on a larger scale, the current state of online media in Singapore.

We give you a rundown of what he whined about said in submissions and at the hearing:

1. Social media channels, including instant messaging platforms, need to be regulated

This, argued SPH in its submission, is because these channels currently “make no differentiation between reputed information sources and clickbait producers with little regard for the truth”, and “prioritise content that draws eyeballs and engagement… reward(ing) sensationalism over sense and falsehoods over facts”.

Minister of State for Communications and Information Janil Puthucheary queried him on this, noting that many of these platforms would say this doesn’t make sense because they are not media organisations but platforms.

Fernandez said: “What we are suggesting is there should be a level playing field for all players”, adding that these platforms should be required to take down falsehoods that are circulating across them just like mainstream media organisations like his are bound to.

A little later on, however, Editor for Lianhe Zaobao and Lianhe Wanbao Goh Sin Teck said it would not be “proper” if the likes of Facebook, Google and WhatsApp are regulated in the same way as the mainstream media. However, Goh said “whatever applies to the mainstream media should also be applied to social media”.

2. Major advertisers are bypassing traditional media in favour of internet news sites

In its submission, SPH said the battle of online falsehoods is best fought with a newsroom that is “well-resourced and staffed with trained and experienced journalists and editors”.

Here’s what they wrote:

“In recent years, falling advertising revenues has (sic) led to constraints on SPH’s resources. We are especially concerned with how some major advertisers, such as the government, have adopted a communications strategy that seeks to bypass traditional media in favour of internet news sites. Not only does such a policy ignore the safe and trusted environment of news brands, but the rapid diversion of advertising revenues away from content creators could also create the conditions for a fake news industry to thrive. This is because the digital supply chain rewards the distributors of content, not the originators, which has serious implications for the sustainability of genuine news.”

During the hearing, Fernandez said online players making a “deliberate attempt” to attack the mainstream media, with a “clear commercial and political purpose” to cast “a certain doubt”, publishing content that he alleges divert the attention, audience and by extension advertising revenues away from them — a phenomenon he feels has a “clear impact on us”.

He spoke of a “drip feed” of what he described to be “bloggers with interest in undermining the mainstream media”, “other sites” that take “potshots” at them, questioning their credibility by pointing to delays in their sharing of information.

In the process, he argued on a number of occasions during the hearing, these sites “divert attention to their own sites, and away from us (mainstream media)”, hence undermining them.

“The business model for the media has been fundamentally disrupted… increasingly, a lot of that advertising is being mopped up by a few key players… With the commoditisation of news, you open up the space for a lot more content to emerge and confuse the public.”

As a consequence, though, mainstream media newsrooms like the ones at SPH will not be able to sustain their operations, and “as a result of it, society will be more poorly served”, added Fernandez.

Another point SPH added in its submission is, notably, that “the consumers of news content, i.e. the audience, must also see the need for and support the continued existence of a responsible mainstream media in Singapore”.

3. Erosion of trust in media? “We are caught up in it”

In its submission, SPH cited this year’s Edelman Trust Barometer Index, which it said “showed that trust levels in the media in Singapore are among the highest in the world”.

It added that its 3.2 million unique visitors to its collective digital sites is a momentum it needs to build on in order to “establish mainstream media as the preferred destination for credible and objective news”.

Responding partly to this, Nominated Member of Parliament Chia Yong Yong, a member of the Committee, asked about impressions she has that there is an eroded level of trust in the mainstream media, independent of the existence of deliberate online falsehoods.

She argued that the erosion of trust in mainstream media in Singapore is an issue that needs to be addressed in a discussion about deliberate online falsehoods.

In response, Fernandez acknowledged that the findings in the Edelman index have indeed shown that trust in media has declined, but that, he argued, is because the term “media” has been conflated by respondents to mean both mainstream and social media.

“We were caught up in it,” he explained. He further went on to explain that SPH has not lost the trust of the public, noting that millions of readers continue to visit their sites and engage with their content, with a number who also pay for it.

Additionally, he said SPH’s combined digital and print readership has gone up, noting that half its readers are aged between 18 and 34.

“People wouldn’t be turning to us for information if they don’t trust us.”

You can watch the main part of SPH’s hearing, alongside representatives from Channel NewsAsia, here:

