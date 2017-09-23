Back

Pair of S’pore police Rapid Deployment Troops bikes crashed into each other on PIE

Hope they are okay.

By Tan Xing Qi | 5 hours

Singapore’s Rapid Deployment Troops (RDTs) were involved in yet another traffic mishap.

Tumble

On Feb. 25, 2018, two RDT personnel took a tumble after stopping at a red light along Orchard Boulevard.

The incident was captured on a dashboard camera.

Expressway crash

On March 10, 2018, two separate motorcycles carrying four RDT personnel knocked into each other on Pan-Island Expressway towards Changi near the Eunos exit.

Fortunately, the car behind them braked in time to avoid running them over.

Who are they?

RDTs support the Police’s Emergency Response Teams and Land Division officers during a terrorist-related incident in Singapore.

They are under the Special Operations Command — Singapore Police Force’s elite unit.

Officers ride Tactical Response Motorcycles to rapidly manoeuvre in between traffic to reach incident sites quickly.

However, it is not an easy vocation as teams are required to regularly ride fast and tight on Singapore’s roads while decked out in gear.

Hope all the police officers are okay.

