Social studies guidebook removed from Popular bookstore, online link taken down
The publisher has defended the contents of the book.
Events
Witness to War: Remembering 1942
23 September 2017 - 25 March 2018, -
National Museum of Singapore
Upsurge
Upsurge
The social studies (SS) guidebook that triggered Singaporeans has been taken off the shelves of Popular book store on March 14, according to The New Paper.
Checks by the tabloid sheet found that the text, Complete Guide to O-Level Social Studies Vol 1, by author Rowan Luc, was no longer available at one of the bookstore’s outlets.
This comes just one day after the guidebook caused a stir on Facebook due to its over-simplification of a highly sensitive topic on class divide in Singapore — with the splitting of low and high socio-economic statuses with visible markers.
Sec 3 Social Studies guide: Speak Singlish, play in HDB estate show low socio-economic status
Online listing of book gone
A check on the book’s online listing showed that it has also been pulled.
Previously, the book was available for purchase via the publisher MarketAsia Book website. It listed the S$12.90 price tag, as well as the book’s weight of 350g.
Publisher MarketAsia Books responds
Christopher Yap, executive director of MarketAsia Books, has defended the book.
In statements to TNP and Channel News Asia, the publisher was quoted as saying that people need to “read the whole chapter to gain a more holistic and accurate picture”.
“The table has to be read in context of the whole chapter, which discusses crucial themes pertaining to Singapore’s social mobility and inequality issues,” Yap told TNP.
“This is also in line with the same approach highlighted in several other official and approved SS textbooks on this theme.”
Socio-economic status subject
Within the social studies syllabus, SES is part of a larger topic called “Living in a Diverse Society”.
According to the Ministry of Education (MOE) website, the topic aims to help students “accept, respect and celebrate diversity”.
Following the outcry, MOE issued a statement that the guidebook is not on its list of approved textbooks.
“Commercial learning materials approved by MOE will bear the Ministry’s stamp of approval on their front cover or inside the book,” it added.
Social Studies guidebook with controversial content not MOE-approved textbook
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook and Twitter to get the latest updates.