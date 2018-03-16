S’porean woman pens touching post about cancer-stricken husband who has defied expectations

Sometimes, listening to that one friend go on about how they met their partner can make you feel like banging your head against the wall.

We know, your love story seemed like it came out of a Nicholas Sparks’ novel, get over it.

But a touching Facebook post written by Ju-ann Thong about how she fell in love with her husband, Brian Lim, can bring tears to your eyes.

Doubtful beginnings

Lim had red hair and lots of tattoos when Thong first met him.

Someone like this, of course, wasn’t really what one of the woman’s girl friends would think of as ideal boyfriend material.

“My gf even asked are u sure you wanna date a cow-boy? What can he give you?”

As a traditional woman, Thong’s mother also didn’t like the idea of her daughter’s relationship with Lim because she thought that all tattooed men are bad.

But that didn’t matter to Thong, who fell in love and started a life with Lim immediately after he said the following to her:

“I can’t give you a big car or a big house, but I can promise that you will have food to eat and a bed to sleep on.”

Loving father

Thong has a son named Mathias from a previous marriage.

She mentioned that as Lim had always loved children, he got along well with Mathias as he treated him as his own and doted on him very much.

“For whatever Mat wanted, Brian has never said no. He always tells this growing boy, if this is what you want and Daddy can give, I will give to you. Mat has got his Long lost fatherly love from Brian.”

After living together for a while, Thong’s pregnancy test kit came out positive and in June 2016, they welcomed a daughter named Meagan, who Thong described as Lim’s “little lover”.

Six months later, Thong was pregnant with a son but Lim took care of little Meagan every time she woke up in the middle of the night so that his wife could get some rest.

“I never had to wake up for any night feeds since then.”

Mother-in-law’s seal of approval

After being convinced by the way Lim had treated Mathias, Thong’s mother finally allowed Lim to take Thong’s hand in marriage.

Ever since the couple had Meagan, Thong’s parents had the chance to get to know Lim better and he was filial and understanding towards his mother-in-law because of the following reason:

“He never said no to my naggy mom. He always say – whatever I can do, I will give in to your mom. Because she is your mom.”

According to Thong, Lim and his mother-in-law are so close, they communicate very well and can even go shopping without her presence.

Diagnosed with cancer

They thought they could live happily ever after but in December 2017, Lim had gone through several tests and was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

“We were all so engrossed in loving the family. Then cancer came knocking on our door.”

In order to celebrate Chinese New Year in time, Lim decided to go for surgery as soon as he could.

However, little Meagan contracted a bacterial infection and was admitted to the hospital over the new year.

Lim stayed by Meagan’s side throughout the one week hospitalisation and only went for his kidney removal surgery after she recovered.

Worked hard through Chinese New Year

Chinese New Year was approaching and on top of caring for the children and Lim’s recent operation, “finances were strained”, according to Thong.

Despite going through a five-hour surgery two weeks before Chinese New Year, his family’s welfare remained his priority instead of his recuperation.

Lim was adamant on taking care of his family and thought of ways to earn extra money, like selling homemade Chinese New Year snacks.

“This man just doesn’t rest or rather doesn’t allow himself to rest. He had only discharged from a 5 hour surgery 2 weeks ago then.”

Going through chemotherapy

While it is unclear if the surgery went well, Thong shared that her husband still has to go through chemotherapy.

Faced with such tribulations, Thong experienced mixed emotions including fear, resentment and anger.

“Like I told some friends, I didn’t remarry to be a widow!”

But while they don’t know what the future has in store for the family, Thong is certain of one thing:

“No one, including doctors can guarantee anything but I know he can guarantee that for as Long as he lives, he will love us all with his heart, his life and his body.”

Read Thong’s Facebook post here: Top image via Ju-ann Thong’s Facebook page

