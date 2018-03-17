S’porean’s experience vomiting in MRT station shows the helpful side of train staff

With frequent train breakdowns and the likelihood of increased transportation fares, Singapore’s transport system (especially the trains) has been taking a beating in terms of reputation.

Puke-inducing experience

One Singaporean who goes by NecroHexr on Reddit, however, recounted a somewhat pleasant but embarrassing experience with several SMRT staff.

A few months ago, the Redditor spent his day with his friends at the Botanic Gardens in the hot sun for around three hours.

Only drank carrot juice

He was pretty much running on an empty stomach, with the exception of some carrot juice which he tried just to see if it tastes bad (Spoiler: It was horrible).

Nauseous as a result of the carrot juice along with the sweltering heat, he and his friends had to walk for another 30 minutes just to make their way to the nearby Botanic Gardens MRT station.

While his friend tried to get home to take a breather at a bus stop, he was stubborn and thought he could power through it.

“But I gehkiang say can one lah.”

Let’s be honest, we all know this carrot juice situation didn’t bode well.

Held in vomit

He was on the escalator when he retched and threw up in his mouth and held it in for a while in order to avoid a potentially awkward situation.

“I wanted to throw up, but there was an ang moh tourist in front of me. I threw up in my mouth and managed to hold it in for a few seconds to avoid disaster of throwing up on the tourist’s hair and very white and pristine clothes (I distinctively remember the sheer horror of the thought of throwing up all over her). At the same time, I was desperately geaturing my friend to get a plastic bag from my backpack.”

But alas, we presume his friend didn’t get to take out the plastic bag in time as he vomited out what was described as “bright orange carrot juice vomit” on a newly mopped floor.

“Then, when we alighted off the escalator I saw a cleaner auntie polishing the floor nice nice, and I remember making eye contact before I spewed bright orange carrot juice vomit on the floor while she watched in horror as her work got drowned out.”

And if you thought it couldn’t get any worse, it did.

“As if that wasn’t bad enough I was trying to get my friend to move my backpack which the juice was crawling towards but he couldn’t hear me between retches.”

Helpful staff

However, there is some good in this story.

Despite already making a mess of the floor that the cleaner had just polished, the cleaner was nice enough to show him the way to the toilet.

After he cleaned himself up, an MRT personnel went to him and insisted for him to have a quick rest in the staff lounge even though he declined the offer.

But he gave in any way and was even offered a drink.

“I said I was okay and wanted to get out as soon as I can, but the man was very insistent. Eventually, I freed myself, but he was very nice and calmed me down, he even offered a drink, which I declined.”

At least this fellow learnt two things from this incident:

Never drink carrot juice on an empty stomach MRT staff are generally very helpful

