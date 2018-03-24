Back

S’porean woman & her family live in 5,000 sqm house built entirely of stones in China

The house is surrounded by forests and mountains.

By Kayla Wong | 14 mins

A Singaporean woman, who has lived in China for over 20 years, together with her husband and daughter, built a house entirely of stones.

They have been living there for almost five years now.

The house is located in suburban Pinggu District, which lies at the extreme eastern end of Beijing Municipality.

The house, the walls around it and the fruit tree terraces are all made from stones — over 3,000 cubic metres of stones were used.

Surrounded by mountains and forests,  the place is aptly named The Stone House in Mountain Forest.

House built around the existing trees

All the stones that went into building the house were collected from the surrounding mountainous area.

The house was designed by Leng’s husband, who is a space designer.

The philosophy behind their design was to integrate the house into its surroundings, which was why they chose to use the existing stones in the surrounding area as the main building material.

This is how it looks like.

The house was also built around the existing trees, as they wanted to leave the area as untouched as possible.

Large windows near the ceiling were also built to let in as much natural lighting into the house as possible.

Open interior

If the house already looks impressive from the outside, wait till you see the interior, which seems to be a blend of Scandinavian and minimalistic styles.

The area right beside the main door is where they put their gardening tools and boots.

This is their kitchen,

dining area,

living area,

fireplace area,

and guest room.

Leng also likes to decorate the interior with the flowers and twigs her daughter picked up from the surrounding area,

while her husband paints stones and transform them into amazing pieces of art.

Living the idyllic life

Initially, Leng and her husband had wanted to find a place where they can use as a weekend getaway from their hectic lives in Beijing.

They are now living the life of their dreams, reading and crafting together in the tranquility that the house and surrounding mountains have to offer.

They also enjoy planting their own vegetables and making their own jam from the fruits in their own backyard.

Organic goodness.

From time to time, the family of 3 hosts their friends and relatives at their house too, whom all say they don’t want to leave.

But of course, with such spectacular views surrounding them, who would want to leave?

You can watch Leng’s video interview (with English subtitles) and her house here:

All images via 一条 YIT/FB

