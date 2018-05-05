S’poreans show gratitude to construction workers who helped out at Ang Mo Kio accident

Accidents happen at the most unlikely of times so you might be at a loss for what to do when it happens right in front of you.

But it was almost like second nature for some construction workers in Singapore to help out when a traffic accident occurred on Mar. 24.

Advertisement

Motorcycle accident at Ang Mo Kio

According to one Justina Tyn, she was resting at home with her family and friends when she suddenly heard a loud crash near her home at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4.

She and her family then rushed to see what had happened and found out that the cause of the commotion was actually a motorcycle accident.

Tyn recalled seeing two casualties lying down on the road, but they weren’t alone for long as a jogger ran towards the two victims while other passersby called for an ambulance.

Voluntary construction workers

However, the jogger and the passersby weren’t the only ones who witnessed the accident.

According to Tyn, a group of construction workers from a nearby construction site rushed over along with items you would typically see at a construction site such as traffic cones and a stop & go sign.

Why would they need their equipment, you ask?

So they could help regulate the traffic flow and ensure the safety of the two casualties involved.

Advertisement

Singaporeans show gratitude to foreign workers

As construction workers in Singapore usually happen to be foreign workers and are known for their long working hours, Tyn commended the well-intentioned workers for choosing to help the injured motorcyclists.

“They don’t have to do it but they did it anyway. They can either sacrifice their rest or ignore and take a break after a long hard day at work but they chose the latter. Thank you. You guys are awesome beings!💕”

Tyn wasn’t the only one who felt that way towards construction/foreign workers as several other Singaporeans expressed their gratitude to them.

“Thank you construction heroes!”

“Thank you for sharing. I salute these foreign workers. They sacrificed their free time to help.”

“Kudos to the construction workers… you rock 👌👌”

Foreign workers love Singapore

The post that garnered more than 1,700 reactions and 800 shares also got the attention of foreign workers here, who just wanted to show how much they appreciate and love Singapore too.

“We Love SG… we respect all Singaporean…”

“Really you meant us. Thanks a lot madam. You always try our best. We love this country. And sg is one of the model country of the Asia even whole world.”

“We love SG. 😍 Like our own country.”

Ambulance arrived minutes later

Just in case you were wondering if the ambulance ever did come, they did arrive a few minutes later.

“Within minutes, the ambulance arrived and sent the casualties to the hospital.”

Speaking to Mothership, a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) spokesperson confirmed that the accident happened near block 641 at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 and responded to the case at around 10 pm.

Two persons were sent to Khoo Teck Phuat Hospital.

Top image via Justina Tyn’s Facebook page

Here’s a totally unrelated but equally interesting story:

Are you a media freelancer? Were you promised better “exposure” instead of cash payment for your work?