Back

Woman whose husband passed on seeks help selling outstanding porcelain ware at Sims Ave shop

Lend a hand.

By Belmont Lay | 59 mins

Insta My A*s

Events

Witness to War: Remembering 1942

23 September 2017 - 25 March 2018, -

National Museum of Singapore

FOSSASIA Submit 2018

22 March 2018 - 25 March 2018, -

Life Long Learning Institute

OCBC Cycle 2018

05 May 2018 - 06 May 2018, -

Singapore Sports Hub

Upsurge

A public appeal has been put up on Facebook to help a woman whose husband passed away.

Remaining porcelain ware

According to the post, the woman’s late husband left behind a small import and export business after his demise.

However, as the landlord is seeking to end the lease of the property by the end of March, outstanding goods are going for cheap to clear the stock so the woman can move out.

These items include crockery, various kitchenware and vases.

Prices for this sale start from S$1.

According to the Tony Teo Import & Export Pte Ltd Facebook page, the business has been around for 30 years and specialises in blue and white imported Chinese porcelain.

So far, response from the public has been overwhelming. In less than 16 hours, the post has been shared close to 3,000 times.

Details

Tony Teo Import & Export Pte Ltd
49 Sims Avenue Singapore 387413
(Opp Geylang Lorong 7)
Map

Directions:
Nearest bus stop: Yi Xiu Factory Building (80071)
Bus no: 2, 13, 51, 63, 67, 80, 100 from the bus stop right outside Kallang MRT and alight two stops later.

Parking lots are available outside the shop.

Operating Hours:
Monday to Saturday: 10am to 9pm
Sunday: 2pm to 9pm

Story continues below

Some Articles That Could Use Traffic

Govt sought Attorney-General’s Chambers advice about Sylvia Lim’s Parliament statements

Not the first time advice has been sought.

Yale-NUS students hold silent sit-in protest, unhappy with school policies

They were sick of not being heard despite multiple attempts to communicate with the school.

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Videos

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Govt sought Attorney-General’s Chambers advice about Sylvia Lim's Parliament statements

Not the first time advice has been sought.

3 hours

Yale-NUS students hold silent sit-in protest, unhappy with school policies

They were sick of not being heard despite multiple attempts to communicate with the school.

4 hours

Adult children who return home make parents' lives miserable: Study

More adult children in Europe are unable to afford their own housing.

9 hours

Girl, 3, ear badly bruised, S'porean mum suspects teacher caused injury

KKH classified the injury as 'non-accidental injury'.

12 hours

Chen Show Mao sports new haircut at Budget/ Committee of Supply debates

He also talked about diabetes, elder care and... getting all S'poreans to learn Malay.

13 hours

Advertise with us | Contact us | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2018 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close