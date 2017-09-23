Woman whose husband passed on seeks help selling outstanding porcelain ware at Sims Ave shop
Lend a hand.
Upsurge
A public appeal has been put up on Facebook to help a woman whose husband passed away.
Remaining porcelain ware
According to the post, the woman’s late husband left behind a small import and export business after his demise.
However, as the landlord is seeking to end the lease of the property by the end of March, outstanding goods are going for cheap to clear the stock so the woman can move out.
These items include crockery, various kitchenware and vases.
Prices for this sale start from S$1.
According to the Tony Teo Import & Export Pte Ltd Facebook page, the business has been around for 30 years and specialises in blue and white imported Chinese porcelain.
So far, response from the public has been overwhelming. In less than 16 hours, the post has been shared close to 3,000 times.
Details
Tony Teo Import & Export Pte Ltd
49 Sims Avenue Singapore 387413
(Opp Geylang Lorong 7)
Map
Directions:
Nearest bus stop: Yi Xiu Factory Building (80071)
Bus no: 2, 13, 51, 63, 67, 80, 100 from the bus stop right outside Kallang MRT and alight two stops later.
Parking lots are available outside the shop.
Operating Hours:
Monday to Saturday: 10am to 9pm
Sunday: 2pm to 9pm
