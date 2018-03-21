The story behind Sims Ave porcelain shop perpetually closing down sale

A shop selling imported porcelain products located at 49 Sims Avenue at the tail-end of Geylang caught the attention of Singaporeans recently.

This was after a public appeal was made to help the owner of Tony Teo Import & Export Pte Ltd sell off the existing wares at cheap prices, as the landlord has decided to end the lease of the property.

Positive response

Singaporeans responded to the appeal for help with enthusiasm.

Within hours of the story making the rounds on social media, the shop was packed as people turned up in droves:

Sceptical about shop’s claims

However, the rumour mill went into overdrive at the same time.

Those who questioned the authenticity of the appeal said the shop has been known to be closing down for years now:

What was previously reported

The backstory of the shop was reported in a Lianhe Zaobao article on Oct. 12, 2017.

It said that the nondescript signboard-less shop at the corner of 49 Sims Avenue is a 3,000-square-feet space with an adjacent warehouse that holds thousands of products from various parts of China.

The shop is run by a lady, Madam Huang, 57.

Late husband’s business

The woman’s husband died in 2011 and left behind the import, distribution and retail business.

Her late husband would personally select the items when he went to China previously. Any items he fancied, he would import them back to Singapore by the thousands.

So numerous were the items, there were even some boxes that have been imported but remained unopened by late 2017.

Her existing stock is priced at hundreds of thousands of dollars.

After the woman’s husband died, the shop has not brought in any new products and it still has a lot of stock.

Everything for sale

Huang held on to the shop as a way to remember her late husband, even though it has been making losses every year.

The shop has been in operation for more than 38 years.

All of the items are up for sale at one shot.

However, the lady boss has mooted the idea that if there was interest by separate buyers, there’s a possibility of lumping together all the pieces for a wholesale purchase.

Decision to end business

The lady boss has decided to wind up the business because the landlord wants to renovate the place.

She was supposed to close down and move out by October 2017, but the landlord gave her until the end of December that year to offload her stock.

Currently, she has till end of March 2018 after another lease extension.

Huang said in the Zaobao report: “Actually that is insufficient time, I am negotiating with him to give me till end-March.”

“We have always run an honest business. As long as the buyer makes a reasonable price, I am willing to sell. I will continue to retail my products with discounts of up to 50 percent. Gifts with purchases.”

On the scene

Mothership.sg paid the shop a visit on a weekday afternoon. It was packed with bargain hunters and the sale looked authentic.

A lot of the customers were foreigners who were drawn by the sale, as well as the range of wares.

Inside the shop, it was stuffy and the items were arranged in a haphazard fashion, without price tags.

Bargaining appeared to be allowed.

Items, such as cups and bowls, were sold for a few dollars a piece.

More expensive vases and pots, costing tens of dollars, were sometimes stacked out of reach, and required the assistance of the staff to bring down.

Satisfied customers were told to make repeat visits as not all items in the warehouse were able to be displayed due to the lack of space.

Whether the shop remains in business after March 2018 remains to be seen.