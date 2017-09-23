Back

SQ crew allegedly went shopping, got held by HK airport, flight delayed for 3 hrs

Some netizens speculated that they might be buying portable wifi routers.

By Kayla Wong | 10 hours

Insta My A*s

Events

Witness to War: Remembering 1942

23 September 2017 - 25 March 2018, -

National Museum of Singapore

FOSSASIA Submit 2018

22 March 2018 - 25 March 2018, -

OCBC Cycle 2018

05 May 2018 - 06 May 2018, -

Singapore Sports Hub

Upsurge

The Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight SQ861 was delayed for around 3 hrs in Hong Kong on Feb 26.

Screenshot via Flightera.net

Netizens’ speculations

Netizens speculated on the reason for the delay on WeChat, a popular Chinese social media platform, as well as a blog.

The speculations, which were circulated on Chinese aggregator websites, go like this:

  • Five crew members went out of transit area and to another terminal to buy portable wifi routers.
  • On their way back, one of them forgot their security pass.
  • As Hong Kong International Airport considered this incident as a breach of security, passengers and crew members who were already onboard the flight had to disembark for another security screening.
  • As a result, the flight was held up for around 3 hrs.

Here are some of the netizens’ reactions to these speculations.

Screenshot via Bohtong.org
Screenshot via Bohtong.org

Story continues below

Some Articles That Could Use Traffic

S’poreans having most powerful passport to holiday anywhere is the vacuousness of choice

You can volunteer at all voluntary welfare organisations as well, but you don't.

Foreign worker hit by bus asks passerby to tell his boss that he will be late for work

There is hope in humanity after all.

SIA’s official statement

We’ve reached out to SIA, and asked them to confirm whether the speculations from netizens were true.

Here’s their official statement:

“Flight SQ861 from Hong Kong to Singapore was delayed on 26 February 2018 as some of our cabin crew members operating the flight were required to assist airport authorities in an investigation.

This resulted in additional security screenings, which required the passengers to disembark from the aircraft.

After the checks were completed, the crew members were allowed to operate the flight and passengers re-boarded before the flight departed Hong Kong at around 1820hrs local time.”

Top image via Singapore Airlines

Here’s an interesting article you should check out next:

Want to low-key persuade your child to be a mini eco-warrior? We got your back.

About Kayla Wong

Kayla's dog runs her life.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Videos

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'poreans having most powerful passport to holiday anywhere is the vacuousness of choice

You can volunteer at all voluntary welfare organisations as well, but you don't.

2 hours

Foreign worker hit by bus asks passerby to tell his boss that he will be late for work

There is hope in humanity after all.

4 hours

Now you can't do photography at People's Park Complex without a permit

The end of an era of aesthetic photo shoots?

4 hours

Ong Ye Kung urges parents to learn to 'let go', let their child have a say in education future

Maybe he is also letting go as education minister?

5 hours

US steel tariffs wouldn't affect China much even though it's the intended target

Tariff will also have a limited direct impact here in S'pore.

6 hours

Advertise with us | Contact us | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2018 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close