Public can sit in Parliament to watch Ministers & MPs conduct online falsehoods hearings

Don't wear singlets or slippers though.

By Martino Tan | 5 hours

The Select Committee on deliberate online falsehoods will hold public hearings to consider the oral evidence presented by experts, technology and media companies, civil society and the public from tomorrow (March 14).

The committee said in a press release that it has set aside 8 full days for the hearings:

March 14-16;
March 22-23; and
March 27-29.

On Jan 16, the committee invited written representations from the public and has received 164 written representations in total.

To date, 79 individuals and organisations had been selected and invited to give oral evidence during the 8-day hearings.

The Select Committee on fake news has revealed its March dates for public hearings

So, what does this mean for you and me though?

This means that you can enjoy the air-con at the public hearing room in parliament, watch Ministers and MPs interview the individuals and organisations, and eat pop-corn and learn about the problem of deliberate online falsehoods and how Singapore should respond to the problem.

Okay… Anyone famous at the hearings?

Select Committee on ‘fake news’ includes six MPs with legal background

The 10-member Committee include two Ministers, a Deputy Speaker, a Workers’ Party MP, and 6 other parliamentarians:

  • Deputy Speaker Charles Chong (Chairman)
  • Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam
  • Minister for Social and Family Development and Second Minister for National Development Desmond Lee
  • Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information and for Education Janil Puthucheary
  • Workers’ Party MP Pritam Singh
  • MP Rahayu Mahzam
  • MP Seah Kian Peng
  • MP Sun Xueling
  • MP Edwin Tong
  • NMP Chia Yong Yong

You may have seen them recently in the news during the Budget and Committee of Supply debates over the past few weeks.

Any experts presenting soon?

The March 14-16 hearings include a stellar cast of local and foreign experts on digital technology, disinformation, national security, and law.

Members from religious organisations are also represented.

Okay. I’m sold. How do I get there?

The entrance is located along Parliament Place.

The public hearings will start at 11am on March 14. It will start from 10am for the rest of the days.

Is there a dress code?

Not really but…

The Parliament can refuse entry to visitors who are inappropriately dressed. For instance, you should not wear singlets, shorts, slippers/sandals.

You shouldn’t treat it like an election rally, and wear clothing supporting any political parties.

Can I chope a place in advance?

Nope, the Chope app doesn’t work in the parliament.

In other words, it’s first come, first served.

PS: There are 48 good seats at the public seating zone A.

Do I need to register before I can enter the parliament?

Yes, you have to bring along your NRIC or passport to exchange for a pass.

Are phones/cameras allowed inside the Parliament House?

Nope. You are required to place your bags, including your phones and electronic notebooks in the lockers.

Top photo from Getty Images.

About Martino Tan

Martino’s parents named him after an Italian priest, Vatican's 1st ambassador to S’pore. He's inspired by the lives of Robert Kennedy & D. Bonhoeffer, the words of G.Orwell & T.Sorensen, & the music of the Beatles.

