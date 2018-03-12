Back

Aljunied GRC MP Pritam Singh shows up as Cai Shen Ye at CNY dinner

Very sporting indeed.

By Tanya Ong | March 12, 2018

Upsurge

In Singapore, we are all about harmonious co-existence between different races.

In the heat of the first day of Chinese New Year, Muslims were spotted saying prayers

Some non-CNY-celebrating Singaporeans also joined in the Chinese New Year celebrations by distributing oranges and drinks to Chinese neighbours.

It comes as no surprise then to also see non-Chinese politicians spreading the festive cheer.

Pritam Singh as God of Prosperity

In a video uploaded on the Aljunied GRC Facebook page, Member of Parliament Pritam Singh was seen dressed as Cai Shen Ye, also known as, God of Prosperity.

The occasion? An Aljunied GRC Chinese New Year dinner.

This was the second of two CNY dinners organised for the residents of Aljunied GRC.

The first dinner was on March 4, at Hougang Avenue 6. The second dinner took place on March 10, at the open field in front of Blk 153 Serangoon North Ave 1.

Here you can see Pritam in action:

Story continues below

Not only was he fully clad in the Cai Shen Ye costume, but he was also seen tossing chocolate gold coins into the air.

Screengrab from video

Judging by the residents’ reactions, they loved it.

And another group of constituents who would probably love it too are the anti-opposition trolls who would undoubtedly latch on to the optics of Pritam sharing prosperity.

Muslims saying Friday prayers in the heat of CNY Day 1 is what S’pore is all about

S’pore mosque distributes oranges & drinks to neighbours during CNY over past 20 years

Top photos from video

About Tanya Ong

Tanya knows pi to the 35th decimal place for absolutely no reason at all.

