Popeyes in S’pore selling sinful fried chicken & waffles for S$6.90

Fast food chain Popeyes has started selling Chicken & Waffles as a menu item across all outlets in Singapore.
Launched on March 20, the American fried chicken chain might be a little late to the game, but their competitive prices might just make up for it.
A set meal goes for S$8.90, while the a la carte option costs S$6.90.
In comparison, the price of chicken & waffles is around S$20 at a local cafe with frills.
As usual, local Twitterati sensation Xavier Lur — purveyor of all things new and trendy — has already tried it:
The new Popeyes’ fried chicken + waffles! pic.twitter.com/g2pxpJyxOu
— Xavier Lur (@xavierlur) March 20, 2018
In case you can’t see it:
The item features a deep friend chicken drizzled with hot maple and nacho cheese sauce, sandwiched between waffles.
You can find the nearest Popeye’s outlet here.
