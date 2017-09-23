Popeyes in S’pore selling sinful fried chicken & waffles for S$6.90

Fast food chain Popeyes has started selling Chicken & Waffles as a menu item across all outlets in Singapore.

Advertisement

Launched on March 20, the American fried chicken chain might be a little late to the game, but their competitive prices might just make up for it.

A set meal goes for S$8.90, while the a la carte option costs S$6.90.

In comparison, the price of chicken & waffles is around S$20 at a local cafe with frills.

As usual, local Twitterati sensation Xavier Lur — purveyor of all things new and trendy — has already tried it:

The new Popeyes’ fried chicken + waffles! pic.twitter.com/g2pxpJyxOu — Xavier Lur (@xavierlur) March 20, 2018

In case you can’t see it:

The item features a deep friend chicken drizzled with hot maple and nacho cheese sauce, sandwiched between waffles.

You can find the nearest Popeye’s outlet here.

Advertisement

Top image from Twitter user @xaiverlur