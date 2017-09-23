Back

PM Lee can squat & he’s glad he can #squatgoals

Never underestimate the power of a good squat.

By Guan Zhen Tan | 5 hours

Insta My A*s

Events

Witness to War: Remembering 1942

23 September 2017 - 25 March 2018, -

National Museum of Singapore

Legoland March Holiday Promotion

01 February 2018 - 31 March 2018, -

FOSSASIA Submit 2018

22 March 2018 - 25 March 2018, -

Life Long Learning Institute

Upsurge

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is a squatter. And he is proud he has become the Asian model for squatting.

Model of legit squatting

The Atlantic, an authoritative voice in things that are authoritative, has written an article about the “Asian Squat”.

Why? Because there are many people in the world, namely, non-Asians, who cannot squat like real Asians can.

The way the people in the West squat is not authentic as they do it by balancing on their toes.

Deep squatting is defined by squatting on heels with feet flatly and firmly planted on the ground, creating a sturdy, rock-firm stance that can be held in position for extended amount of time.

The article’s main feature photograph displayed a positive demonstration of the Asian Squat: PM Lee perfecting it like it is second nature.

The photo of PM Lee was originally taken at the White House in Washington D.C. in 2016, when PM Lee and his wife Ho Ching were invited to the highly-cordial White House dinner with then-US President Barack Obama.

PM Lee Hsien Loong was described to have stooped (atas word for squat) to take a picture as he and US President Barack Obama greeted visitors on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC.

The photo has since made waves.

Story continues below

Some Articles That Could Use Traffic

Masked Foodpanda delivery rider is real, he was just given wrong address

What would you do if a delivery rider presents you with food unexpectedly?

Lease for S’pore Turtle & Tortoise Museum to be extended but owner hasn’t confirmed new location

There's more time for the musuem, but they still need to find a new home.

Fascinated

PM Lee was alerted to the existence of The Atlantic article, and he too was amused by his own photo, as well as the science behind squatting, which the article investigated in detail.

Can non-Asians squat?

The Ah Beng squat is not an ordinary squat if you cannot execute it to perfection.

The general observation (i.e. non-scientific inquiry into the subject matter) is that the Asian Squat is something Westerners seemingly can’t do naturally.

Ankle flexibility and age influence the ability of a person to do these kinds of squats, but practice and body type are also key factors to consider.

Speaking of practice, the article observed that while our ancestors and babies are able to squat naturally, those who are used to western-style toilets have since lost the skill.

But with PM Lee’s now-iconic squat and Ho Ching’s advocacy for squatting as the best way to relieve ourselves, we can be assured that it’s here to stay.

Here are some totally unrelated but equally interesting stories:

Uzbekistan is such a beautiful country it sounds like Us Back In An Instant

Want to low-key persuade your child to be a mini eco-warrior? We got your back.

S’poreans to know in real-time how much water they’re using when showering

Top image adapted via mrbrown’s Facebook post and The Atlantic

About Guan Zhen Tan

Guan Zhen is a serial doodler with multiple pens with her wherever she goes. She loves listening to Visual Kei bands, Jamiroquai and random songs from the future-funk genre.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Videos

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Mao Shan Wang at S$12-20/kg, durians going for cheap this week due to bumper crop

Durian party, anyone?

59 mins

Artbox S'pore flea market returns in May & June 2018, almost 3 times bigger than 2017 edition

We bet it'll still be crowded.

2 hours

Masked Foodpanda delivery rider is real, he was just given wrong address

What would you do if a delivery rider presents you with food unexpectedly?

2 hours

This epic, low-budget remake of Avengers: Infinity War trailer is the best

Dat resourcefulness and creativity tho.

5 hours

M'sian man moves to S'pore, shocked to be charged S$20 for Nasi Padang at ION Orchard

This is the second Nasi Padang-related complaint in a week.

7 hours

Advertise with us | Contact us | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2018 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close