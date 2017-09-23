PM Lee can squat & he’s glad he can #squatgoals

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is a squatter. And he is proud he has become the Asian model for squatting.

Model of legit squatting

The Atlantic, an authoritative voice in things that are authoritative, has written an article about the “Asian Squat”.

Why? Because there are many people in the world, namely, non-Asians, who cannot squat like real Asians can.

The way the people in the West squat is not authentic as they do it by balancing on their toes.

Deep squatting is defined by squatting on heels with feet flatly and firmly planted on the ground, creating a sturdy, rock-firm stance that can be held in position for extended amount of time.

The article’s main feature photograph displayed a positive demonstration of the Asian Squat: PM Lee perfecting it like it is second nature.

The photo of PM Lee was originally taken at the White House in Washington D.C. in 2016, when PM Lee and his wife Ho Ching were invited to the highly-cordial White House dinner with then-US President Barack Obama.

PM Lee Hsien Loong was described to have stooped (atas word for squat) to take a picture as he and US President Barack Obama greeted visitors on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC.

The photo has since made waves.

Fascinated

PM Lee was alerted to the existence of The Atlantic article, and he too was amused by his own photo, as well as the science behind squatting, which the article investigated in detail.

Can non-Asians squat?

The Ah Beng squat is not an ordinary squat if you cannot execute it to perfection.

The general observation (i.e. non-scientific inquiry into the subject matter) is that the Asian Squat is something Westerners seemingly can’t do naturally.

Ankle flexibility and age influence the ability of a person to do these kinds of squats, but practice and body type are also key factors to consider.

Speaking of practice, the article observed that while our ancestors and babies are able to squat naturally, those who are used to western-style toilets have since lost the skill.

But with PM Lee’s now-iconic squat and Ho Ching’s advocacy for squatting as the best way to relieve ourselves, we can be assured that it’s here to stay.

