Back

Why weren’t PMEs earning more than S$4,500 covered under the Employment Act?

Employment Act will be amended to cover all workers from April 2019.

By Joshua Lee | 5 hours

Insta My A*s

Events

Cinerama: Art and the Moving Image in Southeast Asia

12 January 2018 - 25 March 2018, 10am-7pm

Singapore Art Museum

FOSSASIA Submit 2018

22 March 2018 - 25 March 2018, -

OCBC Cycle 2018

05 May 2018 - 06 May 2018, -

Singapore Sports Hub

Upsurge

From April 1, 2019, professionals, managers, and executives (PMEs) who are earning more than $4,500 will be covered under the Employment Act.

This was announced by Manpower Minister Lim Swee Say during the Committee of Supply debate for his ministry on Monday, March 5, 2018. 

But first, let’s talk about the Employment Act

Simply put, the Employment Act covers what your employer can and cannot do to you, the employee, and what basic rights you are entitled to.

It tells the employer how long they are allowed to make you work, how much overtime pay they need to compensate you, how much sick leave you are entitled to, and what redress you can take when you are wrongfully dismissed.

All workers are covered under this Act unless you are:

  • A seafarer
  • A foreign domestic worker
  • A public servant
  • A professional, manager, or executive earning more than $4,500

That’s right. Even now, this law doesn’t protect your interests — if you are one of these people. Sad.

But why?

Story continues below

Some Articles That Could Use Traffic

The Select Committee on fake news has revealed its March dates for public hearings

There's still time to make written submissions for the Committee to consider.

Sales charge to invest CPF money will be removed from Oct. 2019, but you’ll have to take a quiz

Coming soon at a CPF Investment Scheme account near you.

Enacted in 1968

The Employment Act was enacted in 1968 — a time when a larger portion of the workforce consisted of manual labour or rank and file workers — and was meant to form a labour standard that would make our labour force attractive to local and foreign investments.

An MOM spokesperson told Mothership in a statement that the Employment Act did not cover professionals, managers and executives who earn more than $4,500 as they can “better negotiate their employment terms”. The reason for this was so as not to impose labour market rigidity.

Throughout the years, there have been amendments to the Act, but the latest (and biggest) will abolish the income ceiling, making the legal protection available to all workers.

Fast forward to 2018, professionals, managers, and executives make up 34 per cent of our labour force. The proportion increases to 56 per cent if we include technicians.

Since our workforce has changed over the years, it makes sense that legislation would follow suit.

Top image via Getty Images.

About Joshua Lee

Josh has found the perfect Nasi Padang combination. Ask him about it.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Videos

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Want to low-key persuade your child to be a mini eco-warrior? We got your back.

It’s also really interactive and fun so your kid won’t be bored.

March 5, 2018

The Select Committee on fake news has revealed its March dates for public hearings

There's still time to make written submissions for the Committee to consider.

5 hours

Why 90s 'Why U So Like Dat?' Singlish song is so memorable

The rap song was a massive hit in the 1990s.

5 hours

Limited edition peach coke from Japan now selling in 7-Eleven S'pore

Interesting.

6 hours

Sales charge to invest CPF money will be removed from Oct. 2019, but you'll have to take a quiz

Coming soon at a CPF Investment Scheme account near you.

6 hours

Advertise with us | Contact us | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2018 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close