S’porean artist makes food sculptures of chilli crab, waffles, and cakes with paper

Yes. Paper.

By Mandy How | 4 hours

Under most circumstances, it would be tenuous to link paper and food art (clay and food art might be more compatible, perhaps).

But as incongruent as it may seem, a Singaporean artist has managed to make delicious-looking dishes out of paper — and only paper.

Here’s an example of paper waffles with paper strawberries and bananas, handmade by Cheryl Teo (also known as @captain.lulo on Instagram):

Amazing, and also completely insane, once you take a look how it is made:

To make the waffles, Teo first created a grid pattern with Adobe Illustrator, then traced it out on the paper she’s working with.

Subsequently, she cuts the grids out with a penknife and glues the waffle wall together bit by bit.

Here’s another sculpture, this time of a chilli crab:

And cake:

Sushi:

How do you like your sushi? 😋🍣

A post shared by Cheryl Teo (LULO Paper Studio) (@captain.lulo) on

An entire collection of seafood, including the chilli crab above:

Chocolate:

Hello Saturday! Hello Day of Indulgence! 🍫🍫🍫

A post shared by Cheryl Teo (LULO Paper Studio) (@captain.lulo) on

These sculptures are part of Teo’s challenge to create 100 pieces of paper food, as she wants to see  “how far [she] can go in manipulating paper”. 

She also experiments with the form of everyday objects and landscapes:

The tapes work like those of real ones:

In an interview with goodfoodtour, Teo says that each piece can take anytime from 10 days to a few days.

She also shares that it started in her university days as an art student, where she decided to use paper to create a series of shophouses for a project.

In any case, we are seriously impressed.

Top image from www.lulo.space

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

