S’porean artist makes food sculptures of chilli crab, waffles, and cakes with paper

Under most circumstances, it would be tenuous to link paper and food art (clay and food art might be more compatible, perhaps).

But as incongruent as it may seem, a Singaporean artist has managed to make delicious-looking dishes out of paper — and only paper.

Here’s an example of paper waffles with paper strawberries and bananas, handmade by Cheryl Teo (also known as @captain.lulo on Instagram):

Amazing, and also completely insane, once you take a look how it is made:

To make the waffles, Teo first created a grid pattern with Adobe Illustrator, then traced it out on the paper she’s working with.

Subsequently, she cuts the grids out with a penknife and glues the waffle wall together bit by bit.

Here’s another sculpture, this time of a chilli crab:

And cake:

Sushi:

An entire collection of seafood, including the chilli crab above:

Chocolate:

These sculptures are part of Teo’s challenge to create 100 pieces of paper food, as she wants to see “how far [she] can go in manipulating paper”.

She also experiments with the form of everyday objects and landscapes:

The tapes work like those of real ones:

In an interview with goodfoodtour, Teo says that each piece can take anytime from 10 days to a few days.

She also shares that it started in her university days as an art student, where she decided to use paper to create a series of shophouses for a project.

In any case, we are seriously impressed.

Top image from www.lulo.space