Youth held down at Braddell after dispute with bus driver

[Update at 2.57pm: The youth had gotten into a fight with a bus driver, instead of being involved in a molestation case.]

Pinned to the ground

Three men were filmed on video restraining a male youth at Braddell Road underpass on March 5, at 6.51 pm.

According to The Straits Times, The youth had gotten into a dispute with a bus driver, whom he was cycling in front of at a slow speed.

The bus driver had honked at him to speed up, but the cyclist braked abruptly instead.

The driver, along with a few passengers, then got down to confront him instead.

This was the ensuing scene:

In the video, the three men could be seen holding the cyclist by his arms and one of his legs.

The cyclist then appeared to lose his balance and topple over, whereupon the three men set upon and pinned him to the ground.

The trio are at least middle-aged and above, while the cyclist looks to be a young male in is his teens or early twenties.

The police confirmed with ST that a 23-year-old man was taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

