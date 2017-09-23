Back

Youth held down at Braddell after dispute with bus driver

They had to use force.

By Mandy How | 5 hours

Insta My A*s

Events

Witness to War: Remembering 1942

23 September 2017 - 25 March 2018, -

National Museum of Singapore

FOSSASIA Submit 2018

22 March 2018 - 25 March 2018, -

OCBC Cycle 2018

05 May 2018 - 06 May 2018, -

Singapore Sports Hub

Upsurge

[Update at 2.57pm: The youth had gotten into a fight with a bus driver, instead of being involved in a molestation case.]

Pinned to the ground

Three men were filmed on video restraining a male youth at Braddell Road underpass on March 5, at 6.51 pm.

According to The Straits Times, The youth had gotten into a dispute with a bus driver, whom he was cycling in front of at a slow speed.

The bus driver had honked at him to speed up, but the cyclist braked abruptly instead.

The driver, along with a few passengers, then got down to confront him instead.

This was the ensuing scene:

In the video, the three men could be seen holding the cyclist by his arms and one of his legs.

The cyclist then appeared to lose his balance and topple over, whereupon the three men set upon and pinned him to the ground.

The trio are at least middle-aged and above, while the cyclist looks to be a young male in is his teens or early twenties.

The police confirmed with ST that a 23-year-old man was taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Top image from video

Story continues below

Some Articles That Could Use Traffic

Linggiu Reservoir was nearly empty, but sees water levels rising again

Don't forget, water prices will go up again later this year.

Rich S’porean travel blogger says S’poreans not fully utilising powerful S’pore passport

It is a waste on Singaporeans, he says.

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Videos

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Now you can't do photography at People's Park Complex without a permit

The end of an era of aesthetic photo shoots?

9 mins

Ong Ye Kung urges parents to learn to 'let go', let their child have a say in education future

Maybe he is also letting go as education minister?

March 6, 2018

US steel tariffs wouldn't affect China much even though it's the intended target

Tariff will have a limited direct impact here in S'pore.

2 hours

Linggiu Reservoir was nearly empty, but sees water levels rising again

Don't forget, water prices will go up again later this year.

4 hours

Rich S'porean travel blogger says S'poreans not fully utilising powerful S'pore passport

It is a waste on Singaporeans, he says.

4 hours

Advertise with us | Contact us | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2018 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close