Mainstream media says they are not pro-govt, S’poreans amused

Top editors from Singapore’s mainstream media attended the fifth day of public hearings on deliberate online falsehoods on March 23.

In case you missed it, Singapore Press Holdings’ (SPH) Warren Fernandez, also Editor-in-Chief of SPH’s English, Malay and Tamil Media Group, did a lot of the complaining talking.

During the hearing, many topics were bandied about such as the role of quality journalism and declining advertising revenues.

Nearing the end, an interesting observation from Nominated Member of Parliament Chia Yong Yong, who is also part of the Select Committee, popped up.

“There is a perception in certain quarters that the mainstream press is pro-ruling party, or pro-government, and in some quarters they say mainstream media has now swung the other way.”



This prompted both Channel NewsAsia’s (CNA) Walter Fernandez and SPH’s Warren Fernandez to respond.

Walter Fernandez said:

“In that sort of environment, against that sort of landscape, it does us no justice to want to be ‘pro-A’ or ‘pro-B’ in that sense.”

Warren Fernandez added:

“If we were biased, we would be clearly called out on social media. It would backfire and affect our credibility, so we wouldn’t be inclined to do that.”



Netizens find it funny

Talking about being called out, netizens descended upon CNA’s Facebook post.

As of 4pm on March 24, the post garnered more than 550 reactions. The top reaction? “Haha”

“Hahahahaha, I am laughing as I type this. I can’t believe this comedian Fernandez will come in front of the public hearing and lie through his teeth. Just look at the news coverage of the General Elections and tell me that they are not Pro PAP.” “Another 8 days more, it’s 1st April. April Fools Day lah. Today it’s 23rd March. You all don’t like that leh…🤣🤣 #LaughDieMe #LaughDieManyMany”

“😂😂😂 this is sooo Animal Farm.” “Wait…. can you hear…. my toes are laughing 😁😁😁😁” “Thanks for providing the greatest joke for the weekend.. Hahah”

Moral of the story? Netizens are a positive bunch, finding amusement and positivity even on the Internet.

