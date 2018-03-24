Back

Mainstream media says they are not pro-govt, S’poreans amused

Lots of laughing emojis.

By Tan Xing Qi | 21 mins

Insta My A*s

Events

Nomadic Art Caravan

24 March 2018 - 25 March 2018, -

Ang Mo Kio

The Secret Garden exhibition

24 March 2018 - 01 April 2018, 12:00-18:00

28 Temenggong Road Singapore 098775

OCBC Cycle 2018

05 May 2018 - 06 May 2018, -

Singapore Sports Hub

Upsurge

Top editors from Singapore’s mainstream media attended the fifth day of public hearings on deliberate online falsehoods on March 23.

In case you missed it, Singapore Press Holdings’ (SPH) Warren Fernandez, also Editor-in-Chief of SPH’s English, Malay and Tamil Media Group, did a lot of the complaining talking.

All the complaints Singapore Press Holdings has about deliberate online falsehoods

During the hearing, many topics were bandied about such as the role of quality journalism and declining advertising revenues.

Nearing the end, an interesting observation from Nominated Member of Parliament Chia Yong Yong, who is also part of the Select Committee, popped up.

“There is a perception in certain quarters that the mainstream press is pro-ruling party, or pro-government, and in some quarters they say mainstream media has now swung the other way.”

This prompted both Channel NewsAsia’s (CNA) Walter Fernandez and SPH’s Warren Fernandez to respond.

Walter Fernandez said:

In that sort of environment, against that sort of landscape, it does us no justice to want to be ‘pro-A’ or ‘pro-B’ in that sense.”

Warren Fernandez added:

If we were biased, we would be clearly called out on social media. It would backfire and affect our credibility, so we wouldn’t be inclined to do that.”

Netizens find it funny

Talking about being called out, netizens descended upon CNA’s Facebook post.

As of 4pm on March 24, the post garnered more than 550 reactions. The top reaction? “Haha”

“Hahahahaha, I am laughing as I type this. I can’t believe this comedian Fernandez will come in front of the public hearing and lie through his teeth. Just look at the news coverage of the General Elections and tell me that they are not Pro PAP.”

Screenshot of CNA Facebook page

“Another 8 days more, it’s 1st April. April Fools Day lah. Today it’s 23rd March. You all don’t like that leh…🤣🤣 #LaughDieMe #LaughDieManyMany”

Screenshot of CNA Facebook page

“😂😂😂 this is sooo Animal Farm.”

Screenshot of CNA Facebook page

“Wait…. can you hear…. my toes are laughing 😁😁😁😁”

Screenshot of CNA Facebook page

“Thanks for providing the greatest joke for the weekend.. Hahah”

Moral of the story? Netizens are a positive bunch, finding amusement and positivity even on the Internet.

The end.

Story continues below

Some Articles That Could Use Traffic

S’porean woman & her family live in 5,000 sqm house built entirely from stones in suburban China

The house is surrounded by forests and mountains.

All the complaints Singapore Press Holdings has about deliberate online falsehoods

Will someone help SPH out?

About Tan Xing Qi

In between episodes of Breaking Bad and The Sopranos, Xing Qi deals T-Shirts to unsuspecting Singaporeans through a roadside stall, which, ironically, is not a physical stall.

 

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Videos

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'porean woman & her family live in 5,000 sqm house built entirely from stones in suburban China

The house is surrounded by forests and mountains.

6 mins

All the complaints Singapore Press Holdings has about deliberate online falsehoods

Will someone help SPH out?

4 hours

Elon Musk deletes Tesla & Space X Facebook pages

The weaning process has began.

6 hours

Things a Singaporean learnt while working in Japan

Singapore’s weather is actually nice.

12 hours

NGO Human Rights Watch accused of spreading falsehoods to change S'pore, being non-transparent

It has not accepted offer to give evidence at Select Committee.

17 hours

Advertise with us | Contact us | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2018 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close