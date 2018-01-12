Back

M’sian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim hospitalised after steroid injection

Will Mahathir try again to visit his frenemy in hospital?

By Sulaiman Daud | 5 hours

Insta My A*s

Events

Cinerama: Art and the Moving Image in Southeast Asia

12 January 2018 - 25 March 2018, 10am-7pm

Singapore Art Museum

FOSSASIA Submit 2018

22 March 2018 - 25 March 2018, -

OCBC Cycle 2018

05 May 2018 - 06 May 2018, -

Singapore Sports Hub

Upsurge

Malaysian politician Anwar Ibrahim was hospitalised at Kuala Lumpur Hospital (KLH) on the morning of March 5.

He suffered an adverse reaction to a steroid injection to his right shoulder, and was admitted to KLH’s coronary care unit at about 1 am.

Injection for pain relief

According to Parti Keadilan Rakyat (People’s Justice Party or PKR)’s communications director Fahmi Fadzil, the steroid injection was administered to Anwar on March 3.

Anwar was still suffering prolonged pain from keyhole surgery on his right shoulder, which was performed back in Nov. 2017.

In a statement, Fahmi said:

“We will release updates on Anwar’s health from time to time. We ask everyone to pray for Anwar’s safety and health.”

Fahmi added that Anwar’s heart rate is low and “alarming”, but his situation is “stable”.

Story continues below

Some Articles That Could Use Traffic

Why weren’t PMEs earning more than S$4,500 covered under the Employment Act?

Employment Act will be amended to cover all workers from April 2019.

The Select Committee on fake news has revealed its March dates for public hearings

There's still time to make written submissions for the Committee to consider.

Political implications

Anwar is the current leader of PKR, which is part of the Pakatan Harapan (Pact of Hope or PH) coalition.

PH also includes Mahathir Mohamad in its ranks, Anwar’s former mentor-turned-rival-turned-ally-once-more.

At its party convention on Jan. 7, 2018, PH chose Mahathir Mohamad to be their candidate for Prime Minister.

However, there was also some talk about clearing a path so that Anwar could take over as Prime Minister, if PH wins the upcoming general election.

It’s not known if Mahathir has attempted to visit his political ally in hospital, considering that he was barred from doing so on Jan. 10.

With Anwar in hospital for an indefinite length of time, it might affect the political campaigns for the upcoming election.

Related stories:

Former M’sia PM Mahathir ‘barred’ from visiting frenemy Anwar in hospital

Malaysia’s political drama plays on as 92-year-old former PM Mahathir gets another shot at leading the country

Top image from Wan Azizah’s Facebook page.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve. In his spare time he writes about film, pop-culture and international politics, which you are very welcome to read here.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Videos

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Why weren't PMEs earning more than S$4,500 covered under the Employment Act?

Employment Act will be amended to cover all workers from April 2019.

3 hours

The Select Committee on fake news has revealed its March dates for public hearings

There's still time to make written submissions for the Committee to consider.

3 hours

Why 90s 'Why U So Like Dat?' Singlish song is so memorable

The rap song was a massive hit in the 1990s.

3 hours

Limited edition peach coke from Japan now selling in 7-Eleven S'pore

Interesting.

4 hours

Sales charge to invest CPF money will be removed from Oct. 2019, but you'll have to take a quiz

Coming soon at a CPF Investment Scheme account near you.

4 hours

Advertise with us | Contact us | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2018 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close