Man caught smuggling tobacco aaaaand 121 birds. Might as well, no?

The ICA officers at the Woodlands checkpoint intercepted an interesting load of illegal goods at around 6am on Feb. 26.

A 30-year-old man was driving a Malaysian-registered tour bus into Singapore when he was stopped for checks.

Illegal tobacco

And a good thing too. Officers discovered 4,500 sachets of chewing tobacco wrapped up in three black bundles in red plastic bags, hidden away in the luggage compartment at the right side of the bus.

It’s illegal to import and sell chewing tobacco, under Section 15(1)(b) of the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act.

Anyone convicted of importing chewing tobacco is liable to a fine of up to $10,000, a prison term of up to six months, or both for the first offence.

Smuggling live birds

But that wasn’t all that the ICA guys found.

Further searching turned up 121 live birds in ten boxes, which were concealed in another compartment on the right side of the bus.

These included specimens of Fischer’s Lovebirds, Red Whiskered Bulbuls, White Rumped Shamas and Spotted Doves. The Fischer’s Lovebird is a protected species under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

You need a license to import or export CITES animals, otherwise under the Endangered Species (Import and Export) Act, offenders can be fined up to $50,000 per scheduled species (up to a maximum of $500,000), imprisonment of up to two years, or both.

And if that wasn’t enough, the import of any type of animals without a license, whether endangered or not, is an offence under

the Animals and Birds Act. A fine of up to S$10,000, imprisonment of up to 12 months, or both may be imposed.

The cherry on top is another law against causing unnecessary pain or suffering to any animal, which carries a penalty of a fine up to $15,000, imprisonment of up to 18 months, or both.

The birds and the bus were handed over to the AVA for investigations. According to the ICA, he was charged in court on Feb. 28.

Top image from Takashi Hososhima via Wikimedia Commons.