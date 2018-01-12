Back

Man caught smuggling tobacco aaaaand 121 birds. Might as well, no?

4,500 sachets of chewing tobacco and 121 live birds were found in one bus.

By Sulaiman Daud | 5 hours

Insta My A*s

Events

Cinerama: Art and the Moving Image in Southeast Asia

12 January 2018 - 25 March 2018, 10am-7pm

Singapore Art Museum

FOSSASIA Submit 2018

22 March 2018 - 25 February 2018, -

Upsurge

The ICA officers at the Woodlands checkpoint intercepted an interesting load of illegal goods at around 6am on Feb. 26.

A 30-year-old man was driving a Malaysian-registered tour bus into Singapore when he was stopped for checks.

Illegal tobacco

And a good thing too. Officers discovered 4,500 sachets of chewing tobacco wrapped up in three black bundles in red plastic bags, hidden away in the luggage compartment at the right side of the bus.

Pic from ICA.

It’s illegal to import and sell chewing tobacco, under Section 15(1)(b) of the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act.

Anyone convicted of importing chewing tobacco is liable to a fine of up to $10,000, a prison term of up to six months, or both for the first offence.

Smuggling live birds

But that wasn’t all that the ICA guys found.

Further searching turned up 121 live birds in ten boxes, which were concealed in another compartment on the right side of the bus.

Pic from ICA.

These included specimens of Fischer’s Lovebirds, Red Whiskered Bulbuls, White Rumped Shamas and Spotted Doves. The Fischer’s Lovebird is a protected species under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

You need a license to import or export CITES animals, otherwise under the Endangered Species (Import and Export) Act, offenders can be fined up to $50,000 per scheduled species (up to a maximum of $500,000), imprisonment of up to two years, or both.

And if that wasn’t enough, the import of any type of animals without a license, whether endangered or not, is an offence under
the Animals and Birds Act. A fine of up to S$10,000, imprisonment of up to 12 months, or both may be imposed.

The cherry on top is another law against causing unnecessary pain or suffering to any animal, which carries a penalty of a fine up to $15,000, imprisonment of up to 18 months, or both.

The birds and the bus were handed over to the AVA for investigations. According to the ICA, he was charged in court on Feb. 28.

Top image from Takashi Hososhima via Wikimedia Commons.

Story continues below

Some Articles That Could Use Traffic

Low Thia Khiang calls GST hike announcement a distraction’, Ng Chee Meng responds

You rarely hear MPs on both sides of the aisle laughing together.

McDonald’s in S’pore selling Thai milk tea ice-cream

Available at dessert kiosks.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve. In his spare time he writes about film, pop-culture and international politics, which you are very welcome to read here.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Videos

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Low Thia Khiang calls GST hike announcement a distraction', Ng Chee Meng responds

You rarely hear MPs on both sides of the aisle laughing together.

21 mins

McDonald's in S'pore selling Thai milk tea ice-cream

Available at dessert kiosks.

56 mins

S'porean artist turns Raffles' statue into grill, gives alternative take on viewing history & Raffles

A different way of looking at Raffles.

3 hours

Pritam Singh labels PAP fan page distorting his Parliament speech as fake news

Pritam Singh and Fabrications About the PAP go head-to-head.

3 hours

$50 cash vending machine a publicity stunt by S'pore telco Circles.Life

Well played.

4 hours

Advertise with us | Contact us | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2018 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close