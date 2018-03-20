Back

Minister K Shanmugam says nope, City Harvest Kongvicts don’t qualify for home detention

But it's ultimately the Commissioner of Prisons's call.

By Jeanette Tan | March 20, 2018

Insta My A*s

Events

Witness to War: Remembering 1942

23 September 2017 - 25 March 2018, -

National Museum of Singapore

Legoland March Holiday Promotion

01 February 2018 - 31 March 2018, -

FOSSASIA Submit 2018

22 March 2018 - 25 March 2018, -

Life Long Learning Institute

Upsurge

Just when we thought the City Harvest Church funds misappropriation case had come to a close with the Court of Appeal’s landmark decision to keep their sentences shortened, the case popped up again in Parliament on Monday and Tuesday this week.

It stemmed from a parliamentary question filed by Bukit Batok MP Murali Pillai, arising from something quite technical, but which the whole of Singapore more or less came to understand about our law: section 406 and 409 of the Penal Code.

What is it?

Those numbers may not immediately make sense to you, but the mention of “City Harvest” might bring everything back to mind.

Sections 406 and 409 are two severity levels of the offence of Criminal Breach of Trust — the law under which Kong Hee, Serina Wee and their four counterparts  (including the one who tried to escape on a sampan) were convicted of after they misappropriated S$24 million in the church’s building funds to fuel Sun Ho’s music career, and then used another S$26 million to cover the first missing S$24 million.

In the end, the Court of Appeal decided that the six convicts’s crimes fell under the less-severe Section 406 of the law. Here’s a more in-depth explainer on why that happened:

Why did 6 City Harvest leaders get off with shorter sentences? They got lucky with the law.

And this, in turn, led to Law Minister K Shanmugam more or less declaring that they would work toward changing the law:

City Harvest Church sentence too low, S’pore govt agrees: K Shanmugam

He said then:

“It is now up to Parliament to amend the law, and that we should do soon. We will ensure that legislation provides for higher penalties for directors and other senior officers who commit criminal breaches of trust. We hope to make the amendment together with other wide ranging amendments to the Penal Code, which I have spoken about them.”

Story continues below

Some Articles That Could Use Traffic

Red Velvet & Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun to perform in North Korea

Red Velvet is the first girl group to perform in North Korea since Baby VOX in 2003. 

Masked Foodpanda delivery rider is real, he was just given wrong address

What would you do if a delivery rider presents you with food unexpectedly?

Implications on existing folks sentenced under Section 409

But some MPs, like Murali, who is a lawyer by trade, wondered about the implications of this new decision by the Court of Appeal on past decided cases of criminal breach of trust — because all those past folks never brought their cases before the highest court in the land.

Responding to the question he filed, Minister Shanmugam said there are now 15 people serving jail sentences under Section 409, three of whom were convicted in their capacity as “directors” — which is what the change in decision hinged on.

And now… to the point on home detention

In a follow-up question, Murali asked Minister Shanmugam “whether the Home Detention scheme and the remission scheme will be afforded to the persons involved in this Court of Appeal decision”.

In other words, would the City Harvest Kongvicts get to serve out part of their sentences under home detention (where they stay at home, with their movements tracked with an electronic tag and observe a curfew), as well as the one-third discount on their sentences for good behaviour?

Minister Shanmugam’s answer was: based on a prevailing policy that has criteria prisoners need to meet before getting home detention, the answer is no.

HOWEVER, the Commissioner of Prisons can ultimately decide whether to allow them to serve out any part of their sentences at home or not, when the time comes for him to do so.

“As for the City Harvest Church case, we looked at principles that are applicable, and took advice from AGC as to whether under law they would be entitled to Community-Based Programmes, which will include Home Detention.

And we have now a policy. And if that policy is applied by Commissioner of Prisons, those convicted in the City Harvest Church case will not qualify for home detention. It is something to be decided by Commissioner of Prisons, he has got the discretion. But if the policy is applied, and that policy has been cleared by AGC, then they will not qualify. Thank you.”

So this means perhaps they may get their sentences further discounted on good behaviour, i.e. these could be the lengths of their sentences:

Kong Hee & remaining City Harvest convicts out of jail between 2018 & 2020

Sharon Tan, the sixth Kongvict, served the full seven months of her term and was released in November last year.

For more background reading:

Why did 6 City Harvest leaders get off with shorter sentences? They got lucky with the law.

City Harvest Church sentence too low, S’pore govt agrees: K Shanmugam

Top photo collage: File, various sources

About Jeanette Tan

Jeanette takes pride in her ability to sing the complete lyrics to Hakuna Matata and a host of other Disney songs. She holds out hope to someday be talent-spotted to do voice-overs for documentaries, lifts and automated telephone answering systems.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Videos

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Red Velvet & Girls' Generation's Seohyun to perform in North Korea

Red Velvet is the first girl group to perform in North Korea since Baby VOX in 2003. 

17 mins

Mao Shan Wang at S$12-20/kg, durians going for cheap this week due to bumper crop

Durian party, anyone?

2 hours

Artbox S'pore flea market returns in May & June 2018, almost 3 times bigger than 2017 edition

We bet it'll still be crowded.

3 hours

Masked Foodpanda delivery rider is real, he was just given wrong address

What would you do if a delivery rider presents you with food unexpectedly?

3 hours

PM Lee can squat & he's glad he can #squatgoals

Never underestimate the power of a good squat.

6 hours

Advertise with us | Contact us | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2018 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close