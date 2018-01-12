Back

McDonald’s in S’pore selling Thai milk tea ice-cream

Available at dessert kiosks.

By Mandy How | 5 hours

Amidst the chocolate pie and fish & fries hype, McDonald’s Singapore has lowkey started to sell Thai milk tea ice-cream.

The new flavour comes in four variations: Hot fudge sundae, cone, chococone, and twist cone (a mix of vanilla and Thai milk tea).

You can find these at McDonald’s dessert kiosks. Click here to find the nearest branch.

Top image from McDonald’s Singapore

