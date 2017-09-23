Man cracks Mercedes-Benz windscreen with bare hand in Jalan Besar

Events
A man was seen on video using his bare hand to crack the windscreen of a Mercedes-Benz car.
Hand vs Mercedes Benz
Who would win? pic.twitter.com/nQugpgwtEc
— Mothership.sg (@MothershipSG) March 8, 2018
The incident took place at Syed Alwi Road on Tuesday, March 6 at 3.02am. The location is outside the famous Da Lian noodle shop.
A man dressed in a red shirt was restrained by others as he confronted another man inside the black Mercedes-Benz along the street.
After breaking free, the man in red punched the car’s windscreen multiple times, cracking it.
The car was then driven off from the scene.
Police investigating
The case is referred to by the police as one of voluntarily causing hurt.
The man in red has been identified as a 29-year-old man. He was sent to Tan Tock Seng Hospital after he was involved in the fight.
The Mercedes-Benz car had several people in it when it drove off.
Police said they are looking into the matter.
