Man knocked out in Geylang Lorong 12 brawl explains how fight started

As expected, it all started because one of them looked at the other.

By Fasiha Nazren | March 19, 2018

A video of a brawl breaking out in Geylang Lorong 19 that ended up with one man on the ground, has had everyone wondering about what caused the fight.

We break down the action in the fight at Geylang Lorong 19, according to 4 videos of the incident

Shin Min Daily News reached out to Chen, whom we previously identified as White-Shirted Dude, who broke down the event on March 15 from his point of view.

Started with a missing wallet

Chen, a private hire driver, was having supper with his friends, as Ah Beng in Black and friends were sitting at a table opposite of theirs.

According to him, Ah Beng in Black’s wallet seemed to have been taken away from his friends and as a result, he started looking around for it.

However, when one of his friends returned the wallet to him, he threw an object towards Chen’s table out of anger.

Chen happened to look towards his direction when Ah Beng in Black then retorted with vulgarities and said the following in Hokkien:

“See what see, not happy we settle outside!”

In an attempt to avoid a fight, Chen claimed that he was trying to leave the coffee shop.

Unfortunately for him, Ah Beng in Black and his two friends started to walk towards him.

Self-defence

Although the video clearly shows Chen starting the fight by kicking the Ah Beng in Black, he claimed that he was just trying to protect himself.

Here’s how he kicked Ah Beng in Black

But that move provoked the three other men to attack him, leaving him knocked out on the road.

“A well-built man then punched my left cheek and I collapsed immediately. He continued to kick my waist and my head, until my head bled and I became unconscious.”

Chen’s friends then came to his rescue and sent him to Singapore General Hospital.

The brawl left him with a 10cm-long wound on his scalp.

via Shin Min Daily News

Attacker keeping a low-profile

In our previous report, we mentioned that a 22-year-old was arrested for uttering threatening words and the use of criminal force against public servants.

This man, according to SMDN, turns out to be Singlet Buibui — the same guy who had attacked at least two women in the video.

When the Chinese daily visited Singlet Buibui’s home, a woman answered that he has kept to himself since the incident went viral.

“We never spoke for the past few days.”

Top image via Shin Min Daily News

About Fasiha Nazren

Fasiha is only afraid of three things - cockroaches, her parents and the deafening screamos of post hardcore bands.

