This epic, low-budget remake of Avengers: Infinity War trailer is the best

Dat resourcefulness and creativity tho.

By Tanya Ong

Marvel fans all over the world are stoked for Avengers Infinity War to hit the screens.

Since the trailer was uploaded onto YouTube on November 19 last year, it has gotten over 156 million views.

Some Malaysian students clearly could not get enough of it, and as proof of their enthusiasm, took to creating their own parody of the trailer.

Their low-budget but highly creative remake was uploaded onto Twitter, and has since gone viral.

This is the original tweet by Aiman Sany, one of the students in the remake:

Epic rabak remake

The 2 minute 20 second long video is a resourceful frame-by-frame recreation of the original trailer using whatever materials they could find.

The start of the actual trailer shows a shot from outer space, which the boys recreated by using a basketball and the torchlight function using a smartphone.

Plates were used to depict Doctor Strange’s Magic Circles:

In an epic scene where Iron Man is seen landing on the ground, two boys hoisted their friend and threw him forward:

Where hordes of people were seen running across a field, the boys dropped Koko Krunch against green paper.

And Thanos’ infinity gauntlet?

It was fashioned out of what appears to be a glove and several clothes pegs.

The video even ended with the classic scene where the Avengers are shown running toward the camera:

Picked up by Russo brothers & Benedict Wong

The parody was uploaded onto Twitter on March 18. Within a span of two days, the highly creative and hilarious remake garnered over 77,000 retweets.

The original tweet was even retweeted by the Russo brothers (Anthony and Joseph Russo), who directed the film.

They are a well-known name in the industry and have also directed other Marvel movies such as Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Civil War.

This is what they said:

“Aiman. You guys are geniuses. Are you available to direct Avengers 5?”

