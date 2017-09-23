Krispy Kreme S’pore now selling Nutella-filled glazed doughnuts. Yes indeed.

If you’re still upset that you didn’t get to try McDonald’s short-lived chocolate pie, there’s something else that could possibly tide you over.

American doughnut chain Krispy Kreme’s Singapore franchise revealed in a Facebook post on Friday, Mar. 16, that they are introducing Nutella-filled glazed ones:

First launched in the Dominican Republic

The hazelnut chocolatey twist to Krispy Kreme’s signature glazed donuts went viral on social media last week when it made its inaugural launch in the Dominican Republic:

I will find you, and I will marry you. pic.twitter.com/DJvTFV73bK — z (@bo13iz) March 12, 2018

Available from Mar. 17

This limited edition glazed doughnut will be available in all Krispy Kreme outlets in Singapore from Saturday, Mar. 17 onwards (that’s TODAY, by the way).

Each one will set you back by S$3.30, but you can also get it at 12 for S$33 as part of a bundle promotion.

While there is no maximum imposed on the number of doughnuts you can purchase, these do come on a first come, first serve basis and cannot be reserved.

What war on diabetes?

