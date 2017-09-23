Back

Krispy Kreme S’pore now selling Nutella-filled glazed doughnuts. Yes indeed.

Basically sugar with more delicious sugar.

By Fasiha Nazren | 15 mins

Insta My A*s

Events

Witness to War: Remembering 1942

23 September 2017 - 25 March 2018, -

National Museum of Singapore

Legoland March Holiday Promotion

01 February 2018 - 31 March 2018, -

FOSSASIA Submit 2018

22 March 2018 - 25 March 2018, -

Life Long Learning Institute

Upsurge

If you’re still upset that you didn’t get to try McDonald’s short-lived chocolate pie, there’s something else that could possibly tide you over.

American doughnut chain Krispy Kreme’s Singapore franchise revealed in a Facebook post on Friday, Mar. 16, that they are introducing Nutella-filled glazed ones:

First launched in the Dominican Republic

The hazelnut chocolatey twist to Krispy Kreme’s signature glazed donuts went viral on social media last week when it made its inaugural launch in the Dominican Republic:

Story continues below

Some Articles That Could Use Traffic

SIA stewardess recounts flight serving man who lost wife on holiday

Something to think about.

High SES woman hogs family parking lot, cites ‘I got money to burn’ as reason

One of the downsides of being High SES.

Available from Mar. 17

This limited edition glazed doughnut will be available in all Krispy Kreme outlets in Singapore from Saturday, Mar. 17 onwards (that’s TODAY, by the way).

Each one will set you back by S$3.30, but you can also get it at 12 for S$33 as part of a bundle promotion.

While there is no maximum imposed on the number of doughnuts you can purchase, these do come on a first come, first serve basis and cannot be reserved.

What war on diabetes?

Top image via Krispy Kreme Singapore’s Facebook page

About Fasiha Nazren

Fasiha is only afraid of three things - cockroaches, her parents and the deafening screamos of post hardcore bands.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Videos

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Mediacorp apologises for Taiwan flag over China map snafu

They have edited that part out in the new trailer.

16 hours

SIA stewardess recounts flight serving man who lost wife on holiday

Something to think about.

17 hours

High SES woman hogs family parking lot, cites 'I got money to burn' as reason

One of the downsides of being High SES.

17 hours

S'porean woman pens touching post about cancer-stricken husband who has defied expectations

After they have gone through trials and tribulations.

17 hours

Taxi driver thought Yishun Ave 9 temple steps was exit & got stranded

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

18 hours

Advertise with us | Contact us | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2018 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close