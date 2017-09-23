Back

KFC delivery m’cyclist lane splits, dents car along Upper Serangoon Road yellow box, rides off

Looks like hit and run.

By Belmont Lay | 4 hours

A KFC delivery motorcyclist was caught on camera lane splitting, smashing into the side of a car that was inching into the yellow box, and eventually, riding off unscathed.

According to the dashcam footage, the incident occurred on March 10, at about 6pm.

Judging by the footage, it is amusing that the car was badly dented but the motorcycle appeared unaffected.

Who is at fault?

The accident has sparked a lively discussion on the original Facebook post, with the carting out of traffic rules and regulations and highway codes to justify which party had the right of way.

The main contention? No one can seem to agree whose fault it is and how to apportion blame and liability.

Motorcycle fault

On the one hand, those blaming the motorcycle said it is obvious that lane splitting is risky when traffic has come to a standstill, as it is deemed a jumping of queue. This further transfers precautionary action to cars and places the onus on drivers to keep a lookout for oncoming traffic.

Moreover, the motorcyclist can be faulted for going into the yellow box at a relatively fast speed, without first slowing down to check for vehicles inching out on the left, which has the right of way when traffic has stopped.

Worse, after the collision, the motorcycle had clearly damaged the side of the car but did not stop to exchange particulars or call the police.

Car fault

Those who fault the car said if the driver’s line of vision has been blocked, he should not have proceeded but instead come to a complete stop, even though the car had the right of way to move forward.

Basically, the car turning left into the yellow box cannot assume the road is clear of oncoming traffic, especially when lane splitting by motorcycles is normal in Singapore.

This is the original video:

