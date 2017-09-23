WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange praises Xiaxue

It may sound as if we are living in a parallel timeline, but get this: Singaporean blogger-YouTuber Xiaxue just got praised by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Twitter.

What happened?

To get you up to speed with what transpired: It all began when a Twitter thread was started by American author and activist Dan Arel, who’s probably still most famous for wanting to punch Nazi groups.

Arel made the following statement in May 2017: Arel said he believed victims of rape after he was asked to provide evidence for accusing someone of being a rapist.

To point out the fallacy in his assertion, Xiaxue tweet replied Arel:

Arel effectively got shutdown by a troll response that undermined his argument.

The rest is history.

Assange praises

Strangely, nearly a year later, Assange has picked up on the tweet, and openly praised Xiaxue — whose real name is Wendy Cheng.

Assange said: “It took a Singaporean woman to pop the intellectually bankrupt virtue signaling of American men”.

It took a Singaporean woman to pop the intellectually bankrupt virtue signaling of American menhttps://t.co/LdsGUsIb7g pic.twitter.com/HlkTfgx5Hq — Julian Assange ⌛ (@JulianAssange) March 9, 2018

Assange no ordinary guy

Assange is no ordinary guy.

He rose to fame/ infamy in 2010 with Wikileaks, releasing 500,000 secret military files on the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, and 250,000 sensitive diplomatic cables.

Assange is currently seeking asylum in the Ecuadorian embassy in London to avoid extradition to Sweden. He has been holed up there since 2012.

His mention of Xiaxue’s response is significant, considering the fact that Assange was also accused of two allegations of rape and molestation in 2010.

Complaints

Cheng was informed that someone had filed a complaint against her tweet, but there was no action taken as they did not find any violation of rules from her tweet.

Speaking to Mothership.sg, Xiaxue said that she was not sure why the tweet suddenly picked up in popularity after almost 10 months.

It is uncertain whether the complaint against Xiaxue was filed recently, or it was done some time ago but only escalated in recent days.

Xiaxue said she only received the email regarding the complaint that was lodged against her tweet on March 11, nearly 10 months after her response to Arel, and “wasn’t notified that the tweet was complained about beforehand”.

But she said she is “super happy to be retweeted by Assange”, and stands strongly by her response.

… it’s actually an issue I feel quite passionately about. I think nowadays due process is getting less and less for any sexual assault charges. Once the girl says it happened, everyone believes. Of course, not everyone is as extreme as this Dan idiot. But still, I have a son a brother and I think men deserve fairness too. People forget plenty of horrible women have used false rape charges — how many men go into jail wrongly for that just because women are viewed as victims? Of course it’s not good also for women who are truly victims to not get justice, or be asked what they were wearing etc… and I know it’s difficult for real victims to be questioned, but this is what the men deserve also, [when there is] no questions and no evidence, how to find out the truth?

Last laugh

In any case, Xiaxue definitely had the last laugh, as well as the other Twitter users who are cheering her on.

Top photo via Xiaxue and Julian Assange’s Twitter accounts