Ippudo S’pore to sell sakura ramen, cheesecake-flavoured shaved ice from March 2018

Mark your calendars.

By Mandy How | 4 hours

For those who hanker after seasonal and/or pink-coloured food, Ippudo in Singapore will be selling sakura ramen from Monday, March 5 for a two-month period.

Sakura ramen, S$15 ++

It’s not colouring, by the way — the noodles are made with natural sakura powder.

Each serving comes with pork belly chashu, spring onions, sliced lettuce, pickled mustard leaves, shredded egg crepes, and seaweed.

It is then topped with a dollop of spicy mentai (pollock roe) sauce and sakura denbu (pink sugar).

This is the first time the dish will be offered outside of Japan.

Availability: March 5 – April 30, all outlets
Note that it will be selling for $16++ at their Marina Bay Sands outlet.

In addition, they are introducing as a permanent item (only at their Star Vista outlet, though) a cheesecake-flavoured shaved ice dessert. It’s called:

Fujiyama Kakigori, S$6.90++

The shaved ice comes with crackers and vanilla ice cream, as well as a choice of three toppings: strawberry, orange, or blueberry puree.

Availability: From March 19 onwards, only at The Star Vista.

You can check out all their outlets here.

Top image from Ippudo Singapore.

