Well-fried, crispy insect found in McDelivery fries from Hougang Ave 8

A McDonald’s customer has recently claimed to have discovered an insect in her not-so-happy meal.

Fried insect

The customer, Chen Lishi, had ordered food via McDelivery on March 11.

Her fries arrived and she discovered it was served with what appeared to be a poor beetle that fell into boiling oil, and getting fried into a golden crisp with the sliced potatoes.

Her order was supposedly dispatched via McDonald’s Block 684 Hougang Avenue 8 outlet.

She has since posted a photo of the insect on McDonald’s Facebook page.

McDonald’s response

The official Facebook page has since responded to Chen, saying that they’re “very sorry to hear about this”.

They have also requested for details concerning the particular order and her contact number.

Not the first incident.

Previously in 2015, a video showed worms spotted in a Big Breakfast set.

The customer had coincidentally ordered the food from another McDonald’s outlet in the same Hougang area as Chen.

However, the National Environment Agency found no hygiene lapses in that particular McDonald’s outlet at Block 208, Hougang Street 21.

Lab tests had also determined that the worms found on the food sample were larvae that were two to three days old, indicating that they were most probably not born between the time after the food was cooked to the time it was delivered to the customer.

It was reported that it was unlikely for the worms to have survived the chilling or cooking processes.

We have reached out to McDonald’s for comment, and will update this article should more information become available.

Top image via Lishi Chen

