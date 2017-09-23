Straits Times accused of insensitivity after reporter locks himself inside hot car for 80 mins on video

You might have heard about a recent tragedy that happened in Malaysia, where a two-year-old girl died after she was left in a car in Malaysia for four hours.

Now in response to that report, The Straits Times published a Facebook video featuring journalist Fabian Koh, demonstrating how hot it gets inside of a stationary car with its engine off.

The experiment was carried out at the Singapore Press Holdings News Centre’s carpark, where Koh turned off the engine and sat inside of the vehicle for 80 minutes, before finally starting the engine again.

Here’s a transcript in case you’re running low on data:

Title card: On March 14, a two-year-old girl in Port Dickson, Malaysia, died Title card: After her mother left her in a car for four hours. Title card: An ST journalist locks himself in a car to find out how hot it can get.

Fabian Koh(FK): Hi, I’m Fabian from the Straits Times and today, I am sitting here in a parked car, in the SPH news centre carpark, to see just how hot it can get inside a car that’s parked stationary with its engine off in the afternoon sun. Okay, so it’s about 1.30 pm now and the temperature here is about 32 degrees Celsius out. *5 minutes* FK: Now it still feels pretty alright ’cause I just parked the car. *10 minutes. At this point, the temperature in the car increases by 9.6 deg Celsius on average.* FK: Can feel it’s getting slightly warmer. The tiny bits of perspiration is slowly appearing. *20 minutes. At this point, the temperature in the car increases by 14.8 deg Celsius on average.* FK: I’m sweating even more now. *30 minutes* FK: I’m really sweating buckets now. Look. [he leans forward to show the camera the sweat that formed on his forehead] Can you see my sweat? *40 minutes* FK: The air feels a bit thick to breathe in. *50 minutes* FK: It’s really warm, and I don’t have any water with me. But I am drenched in my own sweat. *60 minutes. At this point, the temperature in the car increases by 24 deg Celsius on average.* Oh and check out the seat. [FK points to his sweat-soaked driver’s seat] Look at the sweat! *70 minutes* *80 minutes* FK: You know what, I’m done. [FK starts the car] Okay, so after sitting here for about 80 minutes, I found that it is very very very uncomfortable sitting in what is essentially an oven. Plus today is not exactly a very very very sunny day, the sun isn’t scorching, and the clouds float by once in a while. So I can (sic) imagine what it’s like on a terribly terribly hot day. Do not under any circumstances, leave your baby or your pet inside a car with its engine off with no ventilation — in fact, don’t do that to any living thing.

Insensitive?

If you’ve been around the interwebs long enough, you might be aware that similar experiments have been done before elsewhere around the world, in response to cases of people having left their pets in a locked up in a hot car without water or ventilation.

You might also have seen people cooking food inside of their cars as well to prove just how hot it can be.

But let’s get back closer to home, shall we?

Commenters took issue with the video as they saw the experiment as insensitive and tone-deaf, capitalising on a tragedy was still fresh in the minds of people.

This is quite plainly observable from their reactions:

Or just raising awareness?

Others pointed out that the message of the video was to spread awareness about the dangers of being in a stationary car on a hot day, and that it was advocating safety with the aim of preventing a similar tragedy from happening:

Others argued that it was ignorance that led to the girl’s death, hence the need for awareness-driving videos like this:

But maybe it’s about how it comes across

Others argued that the video’s supposed purpose of raising awareness wasn’t going to redeem how it came across to others, as it felt to them more like common sense to know that the car would heat up rapidly:

Tone-deaf, or simply raising awareness? Regardless which side of the debate you are on, perhaps the goal of the video has been reached after all, by virtue of the debate it’s raised.

After all, at the end of the day, viewers understood what they were trying to achieve.

No one wants another tragedy to occur, of course, but precisely because one did happen recently, delicate handling towards such matters may be more important than one might realise.

Top image adapted via The Straits Times’ Facebook post