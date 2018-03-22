Back

Gardens by the Bay reimagined in posthumous episode of Stephen Hawking’s documentary

Somewhere out there, this might be where Singapore is.

In memory of the famed theoretical physicist and cosmologist Stephen Hawking, CuriousityStream, the Netflix of all things science, has temporarily put up three episodes of Stephen Hawking’s Favorite Places series for free viewing until March 23, 2018.

It is one of the last shows that Hawking worked on before his death.

The final episode was released weeks ahead of its originally planned release date in mid-April, as a posthumous tribute to Hawking.

Gardens by the Bay, ringworld utopia.

In this fitting and poignant final episode, Hawking explores A.I., along with alternate and parallel universes that could exist alongside our timeline.

One of the universes he enters sees an Earth already ruined and reclaimed by nature, save for a beacon of light pointing towards where humans have since relocated — artificial ringworlds one of which is termed New Alexandria.

As Hawking’s CGI-rendered spaceship descends upon the fictional ringworld’s surface, one can see the Super Trees in Gardens By The Bay, and the Flower Dome and Cloud Forest structures in the distance.

The ringworlds we see here also bear similarity to the Halo Arrays or Sacred Rings within the Halo video game universe, exciting fans of the series.

This is where Hawking exclaims that this is, for him, the best of all possible worlds.

If you look closely you might even spot the Esplanade:

But, of course, it’s not just to Singapore’s credit that there can be this hypothetical perfect future.

Shortly before this, Hawking made an observation that the colony was termed New Alexandria, in reference to the Library of Alexandria in present-day Egypt.

He then interpreted that perhaps in this universe, the great library of Alexandria didn’t burn down.

In our world, the library supposedly perished with its vast, unfathomable amount of knowledge that it contained.

Why Singapore, though? Maybe Singapore is as close to what can be imagined of this space utopia as we can get.

Perhaps, in this universe, we had already migrated to a ringworld before the construction of Gardens by The Bay begun.

Whether this version of Singapore indeed exists in the multi-verse or not, we’re certain Singapore’s journey to be what she is today can be reflected in the following quotes:

Apt.

All images adapted via CuriousityStream’s Stephen Hawking’s Favourite Places series

About Guan Zhen Tan

Guan Zhen is a serial doodler with multiple pens with her wherever she goes. She loves listening to Visual Kei bands, Jamiroquai and random songs from the future-funk genre.

