Back

S’pore social media goes all out to help earnest foreign worker find lost wallet

It happened on the bus between Boon Lay to South Tuas.

By Tanya Ong | 14 mins

Insta My A*s

Events

Witness to War: Remembering 1942

23 September 2017 - 25 March 2018, -

National Museum of Singapore

Legoland March Holiday Promotion

01 February 2018 - 31 March 2018, -

FOSSASIA Submit 2018

22 March 2018 - 25 March 2018, -

Life Long Learning Institute

Upsurge

Everyone misplaces their valuables at some point in their lives.

When you do, besides losing some cash, it is a hassle to replace any lost items.

For one resourceful foreign worker in Singapore, he is getting all the help he can get on social media after his earnest, fuss-free appeal to find his lost belongings went viral.

Foreign worker posts a notice

The foreign worker, Elangovan Kavitha, put up a straightforward handwritten note with a photocopy of his work permit, appealing for information about his lost wallet.

It is unclear where the exact notice was posted, but it can be assumed to be in the west side of Singapore.

Soon enough, a photo of it has was publicised on Facebook:

Since the photo was uploaded, it has been shared more than 6,500 times in 24 hours, proving that an earnest appeal for help will never be turned down: Elangovan wrote that he would pick up the wallet from the person who found it.

Story continues below

Some Articles That Could Use Traffic

S’pore the most expensive city for expats for past half-decade: 2018 Economist Intelligence Unit

But some things here are 'significantly cheaper' than our peers, the report said.

S’pore’s Today newspaper offering unlimited free content with no premium paywall

Shots fired.

Place and time

On the notice, Elangovan said he dropped his wallet on the evening of March 11. He was travelling on a bus between Boon Lay to South Tuas.

His concern was not with getting his money back, but rather, several important documents contained inside.

He stated that his wallet contained his work permit card, bank card, company punch card, as well as dormitory punch card.

He also provided his contact number for anyone who found his wallet, and offered to collect it personally.

This is the image:

Hi frieands my name is ‘Elangovan Kavitha’

Date: 11-03-18 Evening time Boon lay to South tuas going time bus inside I loss my woilet (purss) with my work permit card, bank card, company card, Dormitory punch card… please anybody find contact me my number number 8233 2895. I come myself I collect. please help me to share everyone… thank you.”

Top photo via Facebook

About Tanya Ong

Tanya knows pi to the 35th decimal place for absolutely no reason at all.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Videos

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'pore the most expensive city for expats for past half-decade: 2018 Economist Intelligence Unit

But some things here are 'significantly cheaper' than our peers, the report said.

March 15, 2018

S'pore's Today newspaper offering unlimited free content with no premium paywall

Shots fired.

2 hours

Zoe Tay & Li Nanxing return to remind you not to gamble with travel insurance

Not so unbeatable after all.

4 hours

Social studies guidebook removed from Popular bookstore, online link taken down

The publisher has defended the contents of the book.

6 hours

S'pore woman waited 20 hours for JustGrab ride that never arrived in non-cancelling standoff

The staredown ended only after Grab stepped in.

18 hours

Advertise with us | Contact us | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2018 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close