S’pore social media goes all out to help earnest foreign worker find lost wallet

Everyone misplaces their valuables at some point in their lives.

When you do, besides losing some cash, it is a hassle to replace any lost items.

For one resourceful foreign worker in Singapore, he is getting all the help he can get on social media after his earnest, fuss-free appeal to find his lost belongings went viral.

Advertisement

Foreign worker posts a notice

The foreign worker, Elangovan Kavitha, put up a straightforward handwritten note with a photocopy of his work permit, appealing for information about his lost wallet.

It is unclear where the exact notice was posted, but it can be assumed to be in the west side of Singapore.

Soon enough, a photo of it has was publicised on Facebook:

Since the photo was uploaded, it has been shared more than 6,500 times in 24 hours, proving that an earnest appeal for help will never be turned down: Elangovan wrote that he would pick up the wallet from the person who found it.

Place and time

On the notice, Elangovan said he dropped his wallet on the evening of March 11. He was travelling on a bus between Boon Lay to South Tuas.

His concern was not with getting his money back, but rather, several important documents contained inside.

He stated that his wallet contained his work permit card, bank card, company punch card, as well as dormitory punch card.

He also provided his contact number for anyone who found his wallet, and offered to collect it personally.

This is the image:

Hi frieands my name is ‘Elangovan Kavitha’ Date: 11-03-18 Evening time Boon lay to South tuas going time bus inside I loss my woilet (purss) with my work permit card, bank card, company card, Dormitory punch card… please anybody find contact me my number number 8233 2895. I come myself I collect. please help me to share everyone… thank you.”

Top photo via Facebook