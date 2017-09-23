Back

Shrek, Madagascar & Kung-fu Panda food at Bugis+ DreamWorks Animation-themed cafe

Just slightly less expensive than other themed cafes.

By Mandy How | 5 hours

Insta My A*s

Events

Witness to War: Remembering 1942

23 September 2017 - 25 March 2018, -

National Museum of Singapore

FOSSASIA Submit 2018

22 March 2018 - 25 March 2018, -

Life Long Learning Institute

OCBC Cycle 2018

05 May 2018 - 06 May 2018, -

Singapore Sports Hub

Upsurge

The DreamWorks KouKou Cafe opened at Bugis+ on March 3.

It is a pop-up cafe with themed food from popular animated films.

Food and drinks are themed (and priced) accordingly, with characters from Kung Fu PandaMadagascarShrek, and How to Train Your Dragons, and Trolls.

Here’s a look at the menu:

Secret Ingredient Noodle Soup, S$23

Seafood ramen in kimchi broth served with Po and Mei Mei (Kung-fu Panda) mantous.

Night Fury Steak Rice, S$18.50

The dish features Toothless from How to Train Your Dragon in the form of black glutinous, paired with a creamy sauce and hamburg steak.

Never Leave A Man Behind, S$22.50

Salmon, bechamel salted egg sauce, and Madagascar penguin-shaped rice. This seems to be one of the better-rated dishes.

Other items do not deviate too much from a typical themed cafe’s menu: Curry rice, dessert sliders, fancy drinks etc.

But special mention goes to the Shrek buns for looking adorable and slightly off at the same time:

All in all, temper your expectations with regards to taste and it’ll probably be just fine.

If you’re anticipating a crowd, call 6634 2682 for reservations.

Where to go: 

Bugis+, 201 Victoria Street, #05-04/05/06, Singapore 188067

When to go: 
Mon — Sun, 11am to 10pm

Top image from @souperchefanna and @sharonnbda on Instagram

Story continues below

Some Articles That Could Use Traffic

Want to low-key persuade your child to be a mini eco-warrior? We got your back.

It’s also really interactive and fun so your kid won’t be bored.

Limited edition peach coke from Japan now selling in 7-Eleven S’pore

Interesting.

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Videos

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Woman wants re-delivery after Food Panda ruined cupcakes, Internet tells her to suck it up

2 hours

Elder-friendly housing communities "twinned" with care services in the works: MOH

A good new way to age-in-place.

4 hours

MSF wants professionals in the social service to be paid more

Something something peanuts and monkeys.

4 hours

The days of claiming insurance for your full hospitalisation fees are all but over

No more buffet for those hospital-stay lovers.

4 hours

Expect more delays & shorter MRT operating times to continue beyond June 2018

Don't forget to catch the last train home a little earlier than usual.

5 hours

Advertise with us | Contact us | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2018 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close