Shrek, Madagascar & Kung-fu Panda food at Bugis+ DreamWorks Animation-themed cafe

The DreamWorks KouKou Cafe opened at Bugis+ on March 3.

It is a pop-up cafe with themed food from popular animated films.

Food and drinks are themed (and priced) accordingly, with characters from Kung Fu Panda, Madagascar, Shrek, and How to Train Your Dragons, and Trolls.

Here’s a look at the menu:

Secret Ingredient Noodle Soup, S$23

Seafood ramen in kimchi broth served with Po and Mei Mei (Kung-fu Panda) mantous.

Night Fury Steak Rice, S$18.50

The dish features Toothless from How to Train Your Dragon in the form of black glutinous, paired with a creamy sauce and hamburg steak.

Never Leave A Man Behind, S$22.50

Salmon, bechamel salted egg sauce, and Madagascar penguin-shaped rice. This seems to be one of the better-rated dishes.

Other items do not deviate too much from a typical themed cafe’s menu: Curry rice, dessert sliders, fancy drinks etc.

But special mention goes to the Shrek buns for looking adorable and slightly off at the same time:

All in all, temper your expectations with regards to taste and it’ll probably be just fine.

If you’re anticipating a crowd, call 6634 2682 for reservations.

Where to go:

Bugis+, 201 Victoria Street, #05-04/05/06, Singapore 188067

When to go:

Mon — Sun, 11am to 10pm

Advertisement

Top image from @souperchefanna and @sharonnbda on Instagram