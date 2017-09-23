Shrek, Madagascar & Kung-fu Panda food at Bugis+ DreamWorks Animation-themed cafe
Just slightly less expensive than other themed cafes.
Events
Witness to War: Remembering 1942
23 September 2017 - 25 March 2018, -
National Museum of Singapore
Upsurge
Upsurge
The DreamWorks KouKou Cafe opened at Bugis+ on March 3.
It is a pop-up cafe with themed food from popular animated films.
Food and drinks are themed (and priced) accordingly, with characters from Kung Fu Panda, Madagascar, Shrek, and How to Train Your Dragons, and Trolls.
Here’s a look at the menu:
Secret Ingredient Noodle Soup, S$23
[NEW] The first DreamWorks KouKou Cafe in the world is now opened at Bugis+! 🎉🎊 Think of popular animation characters of @dreamworksanimation like KungFu Panda🐼, Madagascar🦁🐧🌴, Shrek, How To Train Your Dragon and Trolls be presented to you on the dining tables. Dear Dreamworks fans💕, its time to head down for an unforgettable dining experience with these insta-worthy and creative dishes at @dreamworkskoukoucafe! 🤹💃 📷 Featuring the Secret Ingredient Noodle Soup 🍲 with rich Kimchi and Umami flavours, together with clams, prawns, mussels and squid in spicy collagen broth. The kimchi ramen is served with Po and Mei Mei man-tous. #dreamworkskoukoucafe
Seafood ramen in kimchi broth served with Po and Mei Mei (Kung-fu Panda) mantous.
FIRST DreamWorks KouKou Cafe has landed on our island ! It will open doors to the public on Saturday 3rd March’18 at Bugis Plus ! . Enter the world of Kung Fu Panda, Madagascar, Shrek, How to Train Your Dragon & Trolls in this colorful cafe ! . . Say hi to kungfu panda buns that comes serve with the very palatable { Secret ingredient noodle soup $23 } <—— my fav !! . This is kimchi ramen soup with fresh seafood. I was sold on the first spoonful ! . There’s something for everyone at this fun filled pop up cafe! . Address: 201 Victoria Street Bugis+ #05-04/05/06, Singapore 188067 Operating Hours: 11am – 10pm (Daily) Website: facebook.com/dreamworkskoukoucafe
Night Fury Steak Rice, S$18.50
Dreamworks Koukou cafe | sneak peek into a project I have been working on… first in the world , dreamworks koukou cafe ! souperfun and souperhairlirious featuring 5 franchises of Dreamworks, with my fav soundtracks. Oh, it had been fun drawing food inspirations for the cafe! Opening our doors 3rd March. Slide to the last pic for details of location. Lots of special merchandises available. #koukou #dreamworkskoukou #dreamworkskoukoucafe #bugisplus #capitaland #charactercafe #burpplesg #8dayseat #igsg #instafoodsg #sgeats #sgrestaurant #sgfood #instasg #visitsingapore #tripadvisor #ngpeats #koulicious
The dish features Toothless from How to Train Your Dragon in the form of black glutinous, paired with a creamy sauce and hamburg steak.
Never Leave A Man Behind, S$22.50
Salmon, bechamel salted egg sauce, and Madagascar penguin-shaped rice. This seems to be one of the better-rated dishes.
Other items do not deviate too much from a typical themed cafe’s menu: Curry rice, dessert sliders, fancy drinks etc.
But special mention goes to the Shrek buns for looking adorable and slightly off at the same time:
All in all, temper your expectations with regards to taste and it’ll probably be just fine.
If you’re anticipating a crowd, call 6634 2682 for reservations.
Where to go:
Bugis+, 201 Victoria Street, #05-04/05/06, Singapore 188067
When to go:
Mon — Sun, 11am to 10pm
Top image from @souperchefanna and @sharonnbda on Instagram
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook and Twitter to get the latest updates.