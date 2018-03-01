Vivian Balakrishnan confirms U.S. President Donald Trump will be visiting S’pore in 2018

U.S. President Donald Trump will be visiting Singapore sometime in 2018.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan confirmed the news of the impending visit in Parliament on March 1. Said Vivian:

“We look forward to receiving him.”

If you recall, Trump had earlier accepted an invitation from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to come to Singapore during his visit to the U.S. in 2017.

Regrettably, there isn’t much more than confirmation — the MFA did not say when Trump’s visit would be, or if it might be in conjunction with any particular event.

Previous visits from U.S. presidents

The last time a sitting U.S. President visited Singapore wasn’t that long ago, interestingly.

In 2009, a year into his first term, then-U.S. President Barack Obama was in town to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum.

More recently, one of his predecessors, Bill Clinton, also visited Singapore three years ago to attend the late Lee Kuan Yew’s funeral.

And our pal Obama will be back too on March 19, to speak at a private bank event.

Also, depending on when he plans to pop over, it’s not clear if Trump has enough time to nominate a U.S. ambassador to Singapore in time to receive him for his visit.

But we’ll see.

Top image from the White House.