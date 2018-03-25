Dettol: ‘Nothing beats the refreshing scent of a freshly-cleaned child’. S’poreans: Hmmm.
Made us pause.
A recent advertisement by Dettol has left Singaporeans either voicing their concerns or tagging their friends with special preferences.
This is the advertisement in question:
The video in the post:
Innocuous enough, at first glance.
However, eagle-eyed Singaporeans spotted something that was a little off in the Facebook caption:
And they expressed their doubts in the comments:
Others tagged their friends as a form of gentle teasing, we’re sure:
Hmmm.
Top image from Dettol’s Facebook page
