Back

Dettol: ‘Nothing beats the refreshing scent of a freshly-cleaned child’. S’poreans: Hmmm.

Made us pause.

By Mandy How | March 25, 2018

Insta My A*s

Events

Nomadic Art Caravan

24 March 2018 - 25 March 2018, -

Ang Mo Kio

The Secret Garden exhibition

24 March 2018 - 01 April 2018, 12:00-18:00

28 Temenggong Road Singapore 098775

OCBC Cycle 2018

05 May 2018 - 06 May 2018, -

Singapore Sports Hub

Upsurge

A recent advertisement by Dettol has left Singaporeans either voicing their concerns or tagging their friends with special preferences.

This is the advertisement in question:

The video in the post:

Innocuous enough, at first glance.

However, eagle-eyed Singaporeans spotted something that was a little off in the Facebook caption:

And they expressed their doubts in the comments:

Story continues below

Some Articles That Could Use Traffic

S’porean guy loses beloved pet parrot, offers finder a new parrot or S$2,000

He had the bird since it was a baby.

Mainstream media says they are not pro-govt, S’poreans amused

Lots of laughing emojis.

Others tagged their friends as a form of gentle teasing, we’re sure:

Hmmm.

Top image from Dettol’s Facebook page

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Videos

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'porean guy loses beloved pet parrot, offers finder a new parrot or S$2,000

He had the bird since it was a baby.

2 hours

Sale of Uber's Southeast Asian business to Grab confirmed: Bloomberg

Some anxiety for Uber drivers and bargain hunting commuters in Singapore.

3 hours

This is the kind of content the S'pore govt wants to have powers to take down

Content that threatens to destabilise society.

3 hours

Josephus Tan, a lawyer with L’Oréal Paris hair, said his look got in the way of PAP candidacy

Besides saying he is newly divorced, in debt, worked odd jobs and almost had a stroke.

7 hours

Ex-TRS founder upset others saying he spread deliberate online falsehoods for money

He is upset with the characterisation.

15 hours

Advertise with us | Contact us | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2018 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close