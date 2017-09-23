Chinese man, 83, passes away, sent off by 8 Indian step-children he cared for

An 83-year-old Chinese man who passed away in the last week was sent off by eight of his Indian step-children in a Chinese-styled funeral, Shin Min Daily News reports.

Advertisement

Gao Long Ji had provided for them from childhood, even though they were from his Indian wife’s previous marriage.

Gao also had another four children with his wife, Mina.

This makes it a total of 12 children.

Advertisement

The two met 51 years ago, when Mina was working to support the family after her ex-husband’s demise.

Speaking to a Shin Min reporter, Gao’s fifth step-child, now 56, recounts how his biological father had passed away when he was 5.

His oldest sibling was 10 years old then, while the youngest was only two months old.

Their mother had no choice but to become the sole-breadwinner.

Advertisement

Sadly, Mina contracted appendicitis a few months into her new job, where Gao was a supervisor.

After sending Mina to the hospital, Gao headed to her house (at her request) to look after the children.

Seeing Mina’s predicament, Gao started to help out bit by bit, even providing financial assistance to the family of nine.

As the two got closer, they eventually got married in 1970, whereupon Gao took care of the family full-time.

It was said that he treated all children like his own.

Advertisement

Top image from Shin Min Daily News.