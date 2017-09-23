Workers’ Party could have used GST allegation for political attacks in next election: Chee Hong Tat

Thinking ahead and defending preemptively, Senior Minister of State Chee Hong Tat said the Workers’ Party could have used the “test balloons” allegation over the impending Goods and Services Tax (GST) hike during the next General Election for political attacks.

Letter to Singaporeans

Chee wrote a letter addressed to Singaporeans that was posted on the ruling People’s Action Party’s (PAP) website on Saturday, March 10.

He wrote that the government had to respond because “the underlying sting of that allegation was that the Government was being dishonest with the people”.

Political attacks in future

Chee said if the Workers’ Party chairman Sylvia Lim’s allegation had not been rebutted, the WP could have said in future election rallies that her comments were true because the government did not challenge them.

He even cited examples of possible political attacks.

This letter comes after a protracted debate about the timing of the GST hike, as well as about the debate itself, where WP’s Lim was repeatedly asked to apologise for insinuating the government was dishonest about the GST hike.

Some, such as former PAP MP Tan Cheng Bock, have asked for both government and opposition to move on, on the same day Chee’s letter was put up.

