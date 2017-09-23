Back

Workers’ Party could have used GST allegation for political attacks in next election: Chee Hong Tat

He even cited how the political attacks could have happened.

By Belmont Lay | 4 hours

Thinking ahead and defending preemptively, Senior Minister of State Chee Hong Tat said the Workers’ Party could have used the “test balloons” allegation over the impending Goods and Services Tax (GST) hike during the next General Election for political attacks.

Letter to Singaporeans

Chee wrote a letter addressed to Singaporeans that was posted on the ruling People’s Action Party’s (PAP) website on Saturday, March 10.

He wrote that the government had to respond because “the underlying sting of that allegation was that the Government was being dishonest with the people”.

Political attacks in future

Chee said if the Workers’ Party chairman Sylvia Lim’s allegation had not been rebutted, the WP could have said in future election rallies that her comments were true because the government did not challenge them.

He even cited examples of possible political attacks.

This letter comes after a protracted debate about the timing of the GST hike, as well as about the debate itself, where WP’s Lim was repeatedly asked to apologise for insinuating the government was dishonest about the GST hike.

Some, such as former PAP MP Tan Cheng Bock, have asked for both government and opposition to move on, on the same day Chee’s letter was put up.

This is the letter in full:

Dear Singaporeans,

1. The recent discussion on Parliamentary Privilege and Workers’ Party MP, Ms Sylvia Lim’s comments has generated some questions. My colleague Ms Indranee Rajah had touched on some of these in her recent post. I will address the question why Government decided to take up the matter during the Budget Debate.

2. To recap, it started with Ms Lim’s allegation that the Government had floated a “test balloon” about raising GST immediately at this year’s Budget, but later backtracked and delayed the implementation due to public reaction. After the Government clarified the facts, Ms Lim admitted that her earlier suspicion “may have been wrong”. WP’s Mr Low Thia Khiang acknowledged in Parliament that “Ms Lim’s suspicion wasn’t really correct at that point in time”, i.e. Ms Lim’s suspicion was wrong, right from the start.

3. Why was it important for the Government to pursue the matter? Because it needed to remove any doubt that the Government had intended to raise GST immediately, but then backtracked when it was called out that this would contradict previous Government statements. The underlying sting of that allegation was that the Government was being dishonest with the people. This is both false and vicious, and goes to the heart of Government’s integrity.

4. Had the Government not pursued the matter in Parliament, most people would have overlooked Ms Lim’s “test balloon” comment. However, the WP could later use it to great effect for political attacks, including during the next General Election. Indeed, Mr Low had himself made it clear that he preferred to debate the GST increase at election rallies, rather than in Parliament itself. For example, they could allege that:

a. The Government had secretly intended to raise GST immediately, but backed down because of public reaction;

b. The WP made this charge in Parliament, and the Government did not rebut it, so it must be true;

c. This Government cannot be trusted, either on taxes or any other policies; and

d. Vote against the PAP to teach them a lesson, and stop them from raising the GST after the elections.

5. Through the debate with Ms Lim on 8 March 2018, we got her to admit, and Mr Low to confirm, that her suspicions were wrong; and she had no basis to accuse the Government of intending to raise GST immediately and then backtracking.

6. The WP can now no longer rely on this falsehood to attack the Government’s credibility and trustworthiness. This will make for a more honest debate, in Parliament and outside.

Chee Hong Tat
Member of Parliament, Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC

