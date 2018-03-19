S’porean tells employer he’s ‘not f*cking foreigner’ within 8 minutes of delivery driver job query

A man who claims to be a Singaporean looking for a delivery driver job sent a query about the position’s vacancy and within eight minutes of getting a reply, informs the potential employer he is “not f*cking foreigner’.

This incredible escalation of a short conversation chat was put up on Facebook on March 19, 2018, by the employer.

The post caption? “The reason why Singaporean can’t find a job.”

Job seeker demands

The entirety of the job seeker’s demands was laid out within minutes of getting a response from the potential employer.

The job seeker’s messages are in white, the employer’s replies are in blue (Note the time stamp of the replies.):

As can be seen from the above exchange, the rude response from the job seeker occurred when told there will be a probation period for the driver and the vehicle “cannot be driven back”.

Carousell job listing

This particular job was listed on the newly-expanded and enhanced Carousell, also popularly known as Carouhell due to its cesspool of low-ballers and rude respondents.

The job lists the pay as S$1,800 a month for five-days-a-week of work.

The company is a pet food and accessories distribution company located in, yup, you guessed it, Yishun.

The full job description stated:

Responsibilities:

Must hold a valid driving license in Singapore

Maintain cleanliness of the vehicle

Ensure all deliveries are on time

Willing to work weekend when required

Comfortable working in pets environment Our office is located at the getto of Singapore AKA Yishun.

— We are a Pet Food and Accessories Distributing Company. The driver will be required to make deliveries throughout Singapore to Pet Shop and Customers Home where there will potentially be Cats or Dogs.

Applicant’s account looks authentic

A quick check on Carousell showed that the account belonging to the job applicant looks authentic.

It joined Carousell since December 2017.

Ironically, it’s one listing on the site is about how to deal safely on Carousell.